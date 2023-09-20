Apple presents the new iPhone 15

The presentation event that Apple held for the iPhone 15, the latest model of the company’s smartphone which brings with it some new features, recently ended. which we will now see in detail. First of all, the most important news is the lack of Lightning, now iPhones will have USB-C as ruled by the EU and therefore, I would finally say, a universal cable for all devices, both Apple and non-Apple.

iPhone 15/15 Plus

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be aesthetically identical to their predecessors, only the dimensions will be slightly taller and wider (we are talking about a millimetre, therefore imperceptible); The Dynamic Island present on the iPhone 14 Pro will debut on these “basic” iPhones, thus abandoning the Notch. The display is a 6.1″ OLED with 60Hz refresh; the processor is the A16 Bionic (that of the 14 Pro) with 6GB of RAM; the rear cameras are 48MP and 12MP ultra-wide respectively, while the front is 12MP.

iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7″ OLED display and obviously larger battery (4323 mAh) compared to the 15.

The battery is 3279 mAh and the memory sizes will be the same as the previous model, i.e. 128/256/512GB.

iPhone 15 Pro/Max

As for the “top” models, they will have a titanium body, a new processor, A17 Bionic Pro which will guarantee 20% more performance compared to last year’s models; the RAM is 8GB and the display with variable refresh from 1 to 120Hz; as far as memory cuts are concerned, there is also a 1TB version in addition to the others already mentioned for iPhone 15; iPhone 15 Pro Max will instead start from 256GB of memory.

Furthermore, the “switch” for silent mode has been removed for a multifunctional push button, which on many Android smartphones can be used to have quick access to many functions as well as activating/deactivating silent mode.

The displays of the respective models are 6.1″ and 6.7″ OLED; the cameras, as usual, are three rear, one 48MP, one 12MP ultra-wide and one 12MP telephoto with 3x zoom (the Pro Max 5x). The batteries are 3200 and 4323 mAh respectively.

Prices

iPhone 15 starting from €979 (128GB) iPhone 15 Plus starting from €1129 (128GB) iPhone 15 Pro starting from €1239 (128GB) iPhone 15 Pro Max starting from €1489 (256GB)

What do you think about it? Will you buy the new iPhone 15?

