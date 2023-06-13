Apple previews the new features of various services that will be launched this fall | NOVA Information Square

Users will be able to create Collaborative Playlists in Apple Music, browse maps and directions offline with Apple Maps, enjoy a new Apple Podcast experience, and more

Apple’s upcoming new services include simulcast for cars in Apple Music and offline maps in Apple Maps.

Apple’s world-class services are an integral part of everyday life for millions of users, including discovering new artists with Apple Music, staying current with Apple Podcasts, and navigating and exploring the world with Apple Maps. Later this year, users around the world will be able to explore, enjoy and accomplish more with their favorite Apple devices with new and enhanced features in iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 Task.

“Apple’s services enrich the lives of millions of users every day, so we’re constantly striving to provide the best possible experience,” said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Apple Services. More interesting. From Apple Music’s Collaborative Playlist, to Apple Maps’ offline maps, to the new Apple Podcast experience, I think the team has done a great job with a bunch of new features coming this fall. “

Here are the exciting new tools and experiences users can look forward to:

Listen with family and friends using Collaborative Playlists.Apple Music subscribers can collaborate with family and friends to build playlists. Users can invite each other to pick and edit tracks, and even add emoji reactions to specific songs.

Enjoy a more immersive Sing on Apple Music experience with Continuity Camera.With Sing on Apple Music and Connected Camera, users will be able to see themselves on screen and apply new camera filters as they sing along to the lyrics of their favorite songs.

Discover the artists behind your favorite songs with Apple Music’s Song Credits feature.Music fans can view comprehensive profiles of the artists involved in the production of their favorite tracks, including the work involved and the instruments played.

Use “simulcast and share” to select the tracks played in the car together.Apple Music brings simulcasting to the car, making it easy for everyone to choose what to play. When users listen to Apple Music in the car, other trusted iPhone devices will automatically suggest participating in the selection of tracks. Listeners can control the music on their devices even if they don’t have an Apple Music subscription.

Stream the full catalog of Apple Music radio shows on Apple Podcasts.Subscribers will be able to listen to the full catalog of award-winning, ad-free Apple Music radio shows through Apple Podcasts; they can follow individual shows in Apple Podcasts for automatic downloads and receive instant notifications when new episodes are released.

Use Apple Maps to browse offline maps with one tap.Users can easily select an area on the device and download it with one tap. While offline, users will be able to use turn-by-turn navigation for driving, walking, mass transit and biking, see estimated times of arrival, find places on Maps, and more.

Apple Maps will introduce offline maps, allowing users to easily select an area on their device and download it with a single tap. While offline, users will be able to use turn-by-turn navigation and see an estimated time of arrival, as shown here for directions to Yosemite National Park.

View real-time EV charging availability.Maps users with electric vehicles will be able to see real-time charging station availability filtered by charging system, plug type, and more, while those with compatible vehicles will be able to specify a preferred charging system.

Discover the great outdoors with thousands of park trails.Maps makes it easier than ever to discover thousands of trails in parks across the U.S., with location cards containing detailed information such as trail length and type, difficulty, and elevation.

Listeners will be able to enjoy new features for Apple Podcasts, including an updated “Now Playing” design and support for episode artwork. Listeners will also be able to connect eligible subscriptions to popular apps on the App Store for new shows and other services.

Apple Podcasts introduces a new “Now Playing” experience.Listeners will enjoy a refreshed “Now Playing” design featuring a sleek and dynamic background, showcasing podcast artwork and providing enhanced controls for managing queues.

Learn more about podcast topics with individual episode illustrations.Apple Podcasts fully supports episode artwork, allowing listeners to further explore information about an episode. It’s also easier to preview, play or follow podcasts with a new design for episodes, shows and channels in Up Next.

Connect subscriptions to popular apps on the App Store with Apple Podcasts.Listeners will be able to connect eligible subscriptions to popular apps on the App Store, including Bloomberg, Calm, The Economist, L’Équipe, Lingokids, The Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and WELT.

Use Find to share and request locations through Messages and Maps.Users will be able to share location information directly through “find” in the new “location” option in the “send menu” of “messages”, and request the location information of others. Users can also use it to easily create a route to a person’s location in Maps.

Share items using AirTags and Find.Item sharing for AirTag and Find system accessories will allow device owners to invite up to five other people to share groups. Everyone in the group will be able to see where the item is and won’t receive unwanted tracking notifications. Members of the shared group can also use the “Find” function to view the location of the item, and use the “Precise Find” function to help locate the location of the shared AirTag.

launch date

The developer betas of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 are now available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com. The public beta will be available to users at beta.apple.com next month. New software features will be available this fall as a free software update. Some features, applications and services may not be available in all regions or in all languages.