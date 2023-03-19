Home Technology Apple provides new auxiliary tools to make it easier for manufacturers to create accessories compatible with Apple devices- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends
Apple earlier provided an auxiliary tool called Accessory Developer Assistant for developers, which will make it easier for developers and business owners to test whether the accessories they make are compatible with Apple devices.

Accessory Developer Assistant will help users test the compatibility of their accessories by simulating the operating environment of various Apple devices and operating systems, and even adjust the CPU usage and memory usage of the simulation environment, or through different network road connection usage mode.

With this auxiliary tool, Apple is expected to help developers create products in a more efficient and cost-effective way, and ensure product compatibility with Apple devices.

At the same time, Apple also provides a number of reference documents and demonstration code content for the Accessory Developer Assistant, so that more developers can directly create products with the Apple accessory development framework.

