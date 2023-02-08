The MagSafe Duo charging pad, which debuted with the Apple iPhone 12, can charge both the Apple Watch and the iPhone at the same time, and is very popular among users. Apple has recently released a firmware update for the MagSafe Duo charging pad. Although no changes have been announced, users are still advised to upgrade because MagSafe Duo is a product that is more than two years old.

As long as you use MagSafe Duo to charge your iPhone, you can go to “General” -> “About This Mac” -> “Apple MagSafe Dual Charger” in the iPhone. The old firmware version is 186.0.0.0, if successful the new firmware will be changed to 256.1067.0. However, there is currently no way to manually update the Firmware, but the update method is expected to be performed while charging, and it is recommended that users continue to use it.

Although MagSafe Duo can charge Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time, it is known that MagSafe Duo cannot quickly charge Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8 and Series 7, and it may be related upgrades; also mention the applicable models of MagSafe Duo Although there is no Apple Watch Ultra, as long as the charging stand is placed flat, Apple Watch Ultra can still be charged.

Source：ezone.hk