Apple customers have helped connect more than 11 million people affected by HIV and AIDS to care and support

The finest line of (PRODUCT)RED products and accessories launched this festive season. A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED sale goes to the fight to end AIDS.

For the past 16 years, Apple and its customers have worked tirelessly to end AIDS around the world. Apple and (RED) jointly support The Global Fund. Focusing on communities most in need in sub-Saharan Africa, the fund provides healthcare access to millions, including vital work in rural communities, and support for pregnant women and their families. Fund grants have also been used to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on these communities over the past 3 years.

Since 2006, more than a quarter of Apple’s more than $1 billion in donations has helped connect more than 11 million people to care and support services and provided more than 197 million HIV tests. Apple’s support has also prevented more than 5 million HIV-positive mothers from passing the virus on to their babies.

Donations support community health workers like Mama Esther, who bring compassion, care and healing resources to their communities. For more than 15 years, Mama Esther has worked in the Maasai community of Tanzaniadoor to doorvisits, provides home health services, encourages visits to local clinics, and helps pregnant women access prenatal and delivery care. A monthly stipend from The Global Fund partially supports Mama Esther’s important work in rural communities.

During a community visit, Mama Esther met Neema who was pregnant and seriously ill. Mama Esther encouraged her to get tested for HIV at the Mto wa Mbu community clinic. Neema’s test came back positive. Fortunately, Neema immediately started anti-HIV medication and gave birth to an HIV-free baby shortly after.

Neema’s story is just one of many examples of Apple customers helping to provide care and support.

In honor of World AIDS Day, Apple is offering new ways for customers to continue supporting The Global Fund, raising awareness and understanding of the struggle to end HIV and AIDS.

Select (RED) Products This Festive Season

During this festive season, Apple launched a series of the highest quality (PRODUCT)RED products, covering iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone SE and Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple also offers several (PRODUCT)RED accessories, including MagSafe Silicone Cases for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, as well as Apple Watch Sport Bands, Sport Bands and Woven Solo Loops. A portion of the proceeds of every (PRODUCT)RED sale will go to The Global Fund to work with (RED) in the fight against AIDS and mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Apple Watch users can show their support by downloading seven red Apple Watch faces from apple.com/tw/product-red1. Once downloaded, users can raise awareness about HIV/AIDS by sharing these faces with other Apple Watch users.

Apple Watch users can raise awareness for World AIDS Day with a selection of seven red Apple Watch faces.

improve visibility

To raise the profile of World AIDS Day, Apple used its platforms and services to focus its ongoing efforts to end HIV and AIDS and create opportunities for customers to learn more.

Hundreds of Apple Retail Stores around the world are marking the day with new windows and product displays, making it easier for customers to learn about (PRODUCT)RED and support The Global Fund with holiday shopping.

On the App Store, customers can learn more about Preppy+, an app that helps people living with HIV by making it easier to track pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and maintain healthy, happy relationships. By taking PrEP daily or irregularly, users can effectively prevent infection, and this app can help users track PrEP taking status, make an appointment for PrEP examination, add information to the calendar, and store test results.

Preppy+, available on the App Store, helps people living with HIV maintain healthy and happy relationships.

Apple app users can explore a selection of TV shows and movies in the Watch Now tab to learn about the human impact of the HIV and AIDS epidemic. Apple Music helps subscribers recognize World AIDS Day with specially curated music shows, radio episodes, and more.