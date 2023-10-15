Apple radio problem solved: THIS problem has been solved

Apple Music or Radio has just been confirmed by Apple and the incident has been marked as resolved. Find out about the effects of the disruption here.

It’s always annoying when a service you want to use doesn’t work. To find out what the problem is and whether Apple If you are having difficulties yourself, official reports are very helpful. Apple monitors its services to help Disturbances, which affect either some or all users of a service, to be able to act immediately. Our alert is designed to keep you informed about the issues and the potential impact. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple now says it has fixed the problem.

Apple Music and Radio malfunction reported! Details about the problem

The company states that the disruption began on October 14, 2023, 2:57 a.m. The outage of the Apple services Apple Music and Radio has now been resolved and everything should have been running error-free again since October 14, 2023, 4:33 a.m. Apple announced the disruption on October 15, 2023, 1:30 p.m. A total of 2 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 1.6 hours.

According to Apple, the extent of the disruption is as follows:

“This service may have been slow or unavailable. Some users were affected.”

Who helps with Apple problems?

Is another service unavailable for you or not working properly? It is always possible that you have discovered a problem that has not yet been reported or that you need further assistance. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple Support staff. You will also find answers, manuals and detailed technical articles on other service matters there.

What can I do with radio?

Apple’s Radio service allows you to discover and listen to a variety of music and radio stations. You have access to a wide selection of music genres, artists and radio stations from around the world. The Radio feature allows you to discover music based on your preferences and moods and create personalized radio stations. You can also listen to live radio broadcasts from popular stations and enjoy exclusive content from Apple Music radio stations. Additionally, the service offers features such as “Love” and “Dislike” to enhance your music preferences.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically. It is based on current data from Apple. The last update was on October 15, 2023. For more information about current disruptions, contact Apple. We accept feedback and comments at notice@news.de. +++

follow news.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find hot news, current videos, great competitions and a direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de

Share this: Facebook

X

