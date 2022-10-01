Some Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra’s microphones have abnormal usage issues. (Photo / Associated Press)

Apple’s new generation of Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra has been launched, but since the launch of the two weeks ago, some netizens have reported abnormal microphones on foreign forums, including using Siri, making calls, etc., and they feel quite troubled.

The main problems encountered by users of these new Apple Watches are that the “Noise” program will pop up an error message, indicating that the watch is locked underwater, or that the microphone is occupied by other programs, so the noise measurement cannot be performed, and it is related to the microphone. Siri, voice input, “wash hands” and other functions will not work.

The foreign media MacRumors pointed out that in the internal Apple memo they obtained, Apple has noticed the relevant error, also said that restarting the Apple Watch may temporarily solve the problem, and implied that the problem is not related to the hardware, and also stated in the memo that users should Keep updated to the latest watchOS version; this means that the official will release a fix soon, and users who encounter this disaster, be patient and so on.

In addition, there are also Apple Watch Ultra users who think they have encountered a “jelly rolling” disaster, which has also happened on the iPad mini 6 in the past, and Apple has not yet explained this.

