Home Technology Apple recognizes Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra microphone disaster!Official Exposure Temporary Solution – Free Electronics News 3C Technology
Technology

Apple recognizes Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra microphone disaster!Official Exposure Temporary Solution – Free Electronics News 3C Technology

by admin
Apple recognizes Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra microphone disaster!Official Exposure Temporary Solution – Free Electronics News 3C Technology

Some Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra’s microphones have abnormal usage issues. (Photo / Associated Press)

Apple’s new generation of Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra has been launched, but since the launch of the two weeks ago, some netizens have reported abnormal microphones on foreign forums, including using Siri, making calls, etc., and they feel quite troubled.

The main problems encountered by users of these new Apple Watches are that the “Noise” program will pop up an error message, indicating that the watch is locked underwater, or that the microphone is occupied by other programs, so the noise measurement cannot be performed, and it is related to the microphone. Siri, voice input, “wash hands” and other functions will not work.

(Photo / Associated Press)

The foreign media MacRumors pointed out that in the internal Apple memo they obtained, Apple has noticed the relevant error, also said that restarting the Apple Watch may temporarily solve the problem, and implied that the problem is not related to the hardware, and also stated in the memo that users should Keep updated to the latest watchOS version; this means that the official will release a fix soon, and users who encounter this disaster, be patient and so on.

In addition, there are also Apple Watch Ultra users who think they have encountered a “jelly rolling” disaster, which has also happened on the iPad mini 6 in the past, and Apple has not yet explained this.

“You Might Want to Watch”

No need to draw, no need to grab, now use the APP to watch the news to ensure that you win the prize every day, I download the APP and press me to watch the event method

See also  IPhone 13 is out of stock, Foxconn employees leisurely National Day holiday, shortage of parts restricts Apple's industrial chain_Weekly



You may also like

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus added to...

Elkann and Collison: The opportunity for innovation is...

The latest game in the “Ranch Story” series...

Elkann and Collison: The opportunity for innovation is...

The five TV series not to be missed...

Sudden! USB 3.0/USB 4 was officially cancelled and...

IT Week 2022, the great party of the...

October is European Cybersecurity Month

October is European Cybersecurity Month

Microsoft may plan to acquire major Japanese game...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy