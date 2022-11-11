Apple today released the second developer beta version of iOS 16.2. This version not only fixes the lock screen photo problem that appeared in beta 1, but also adds a medication reminder widget and supports 5G services in India.

When iOS 16.2 beta 1 was launched, there was an issue where the camera could not be exited after opening the camera on the lock screen to take a photo. Those participating in the test need to press the side switch to turn off the phone and then turn it on to return to the lock screen to unlock the phone. iOS 16.2 beta 2 fixes this issue, allowing users to return to the lock screen from the camera normally.

iOS 16.2 beta 1 added the “Sleep Monitor” widget in the “Health” app. Users can easily view sleep quality records by adding the widget to the home screen or lock screen. Coming to beta 2, a medication reminder widget has been added. The larger widget will list the next medication time of the day, which is more convenient for users who use the “Health” app to manage their medication. However, currently this health gadget can only be added to the lock screen.

In addition, iOS 16.2 beta 2 adds support for 5G networks for telecom operators such as Airtel and Jio in India.

Other new features in iOS 16.2 include adding support for real-time live results of Major League Baseball games for Apple TV, and adding a “Freeform” electronic whiteboard program for users to collaborate through FaceTime.