Home Technology Apple releases iOS 16.4 update, what are the new features this time? | TechNews Technology News
Technology

Apple releases iOS 16.4 update, what are the new features this time? | TechNews Technology News

by admin
Apple releases iOS 16.4 update, what are the new features this time? | TechNews Technology News

Apple releases iOS 16.4 update, what are the new features this time?

Apple released the latest iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 operating system updates earlier. If you haven’t received the system notification and want to update the system quickly, you can manually update your device through “Settings”, “General” and “Software Update”. device.

So what new features are included in this update? According to the official release notes, this iOS 16.4 includes “21 new emojis added to the emoji keyboard”, “notifications for web apps added to the home screen”, “voice isolation” for mobile network calls can be emphasized Voice over your voice and block ambient noise around you”, “Duplicate Items album in Photos expands support for detecting duplicate photos and videos in iCloud Shared Photo Library”, “VoiceOver” supports Weather Maps in the app”, “Accessibility settings can automatically dim videos when flickering lights or strobe effects are detected”, “Fixes an issue where children’s ‘Ask to Buy’ requests may not display on parent devices ”, “Fixes an issue where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired with Apple “Home””, “Car Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models “.

In addition, new features not mentioned in Apple’s release notes include 5G independent networking connection mode, 5G in other countries/regions, and re-importing Apple’s new HomeKit architecture. In addition, this update has further changed the way Apple releases iOS betas.

(Source of the first picture: Science and Technology News)

Follow TechNews via Google News here

Google News

See also  Will AMD 3D V-Cache be used in laptops? Official Response | XFastest News

You may also like

Microsoft Announces Public Preview of Teams for Windows…

AMD Software’s new version of driver software debuts...

Enterprise networks, scalability and security with Juniper Networks

OLED gaming revolution, CORSAIR released XENEON 27QHD240 OLED

What is the difference between a TV and...

Musk: Verified Twitter account required for polls

The official version of iOS 16.4 / iPadOS...

Short Guide to Film Editing: Montage and Editing...

Zoom introduces OpenAI technology to improve team collaboration...

IBM products: IT security warning about a new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy