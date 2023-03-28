Apple releases iOS 16.4 update, what are the new features this time?

Apple released the latest iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 operating system updates earlier. If you haven’t received the system notification and want to update the system quickly, you can manually update your device through “Settings”, “General” and “Software Update”. device.

So what new features are included in this update? According to the official release notes, this iOS 16.4 includes “21 new emojis added to the emoji keyboard”, “notifications for web apps added to the home screen”, “voice isolation” for mobile network calls can be emphasized Voice over your voice and block ambient noise around you”, “Duplicate Items album in Photos expands support for detecting duplicate photos and videos in iCloud Shared Photo Library”, “VoiceOver” supports Weather Maps in the app”, “Accessibility settings can automatically dim videos when flickering lights or strobe effects are detected”, “Fixes an issue where children’s ‘Ask to Buy’ requests may not display on parent devices ”, “Fixes an issue where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired with Apple “Home””, “Car Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models “.

In addition, new features not mentioned in Apple’s release notes include 5G independent networking connection mode, 5G in other countries/regions, and re-importing Apple’s new HomeKit architecture. In addition, this update has further changed the way Apple releases iOS betas.

(Source of the first picture: Science and Technology News)