Apple Releases Major Update for Final Cut Pro on iPad, Introducing Keyboard Shortcuts for Enhanced Editing Experience

Title: Apple Releases First Major Update for Final Cut Pro on iPad, Introduces Keyboard Shortcuts for Enhanced Editing

Subtitle: The latest update enhances stability, performance, and user experience with the addition of keyboard shortcuts.

Apple has rolled out the much-anticipated 1.1 update for its Final Cut Pro app on iPad, marking the first significant update since its release in May. Apart from enhancing the overall stability and performance of the application, the highlight of this update is the inclusion of keyboard shortcuts. For the vast majority of users who devote themselves entirely to video editing, the addition of keyboard shortcuts is seen as essential.

While it’s common to interact with iPad apps through touch alone, the integration of keyboard support can significantly improve the overall user experience, making it feel more akin to working on a Mac. Video editors who are accustomed to utilizing keyboards for editing tasks will undoubtedly appreciate this latest update.

Previously, basic keyboard shortcuts were partially functional on Final Cut Pro for iPad, often failing to execute certain actions. In response to user feedback, Apple’s recent update resolves this issue. The app now facilitates a range of helpful keyboard shortcuts, including turning snapping on/off, positioning the playhead frame-by-frame, displaying information for clips, toggling dragging options, altering multicam clips, and more.

The release also addresses some notable bugs and fixes, such as the inclusion of custom fonts in the inspector and improvements to overall stability and performance.

Apple’s decision to bring Final Cut Pro to iPad has been met with enthusiasm from video editing enthusiasts. However, critics noted that the initial release was lacking certain features and failed to deliver the complete editing experience offered on macOS. Nonetheless, as Apple continues to update the app, it is expected to reach a higher level of quality and functionality over time, bridging the gap between the macOS and iPadOS experiences.

Looking ahead, it is anticipated that future updates will introduce more polished features, gradually aligning Final Cut Pro on iPad with its macOS counterpart. This will likely involve the incorporation of functions that Mac users are accustomed to, ensuring a seamless editing experience across devices.

If you haven’t already, Final Cut Pro for iPad is exclusively available on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th or 6th generation), 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd or 4th generation), and fifth-generation iPad Air with iPadOS 16.4 and later. Users can try the app free for 30 days and subsequently opt for a subscription priced at 4.99 euros.

As Apple continues to innovate and refine its professional video editing application, Final Cut Pro on iPad is becoming an increasingly favored choice for editing enthusiasts, offering a convenient and powerful editing solution on the go.

