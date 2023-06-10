Home » Apple releases new development tools, turning iPhone into a pet camera | TechNews Tech News
Apple releases new developer tools to turn iPhone into a pet camera

For modern users with pets, they often choose to place a pet camera at home, so that they can also care about the safety of their little ones when they are away from home. And Apple seems to have noticed this trend, and released a new development framework that allows your iPhone to become a camera that automatically tracks pets.

According to “The Verge”, developers can use the pet tracking function with a smartphone holder to allow users to track every move of pets when they are not at home.

The newly developed framework, called DockKit, can create a “photo and video experience” when users mount their iPhones on the motorized stand. Developers can use the Animal Body Pose API to use the phone’s main camera to identify and track pets, as well as recognize the pet’s posture, including sitting, standing, or begging for food.

Apple pointed out in the development document that through the combination of DockKit and Animal Body Pose API, developers can create “automatic and real-time tracking of objects in the lens in a 360-degree field of view”, and can directly control the electric bracket to customize the framing.

(First image source: Apple)

