Apple Releases Public Preview Versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14 Sonoma, and watchOS 10 and tvOS 17

Apple Releases Public Preview Versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14 Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17

Mashdigi – After unveiling the beta version to developers at the recently concluded WWDC 2023, Apple is now giving general consumers the opportunity to experience the upcoming operating system updates. Apple is offering public preview versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14 Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

Compared to the version released to developers, the public preview version has undergone improvements and is relatively stable. Several issues have also been addressed in this release.

However, since the public preview versions are still in beta, users may encounter unexpected instability or compatibility problems. Therefore, Apple recommends that general consumers install the preview versions on a secondary device to avoid disrupting their daily usage requirements.

Apple is projected to roll out the official versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 this fall. The official release of macOS 14 Sonoma is anticipated to coincide with the launch of new Mac models.

About the Author:

Mashdigi – The author of this article, Yang Youzhao, is a former editor-in-chief of the digital channel at United News Network (udn.com). Yang maintains a presence across various website channels, providing authorized content under his real name or the pseudonym Mash Yang. His writing covers personal interests, such as mobile phones, the internet, software, components, and technology market trends. He is dedicated to keeping readers updated on the latest developments from technology manufacturers that impact daily life.