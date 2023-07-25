Apple Releases Public Versions of iOS and iPadOS 16.6, macOS Ventura 13.5, watchOS 9.6, and tvOS 16.6

Title: Apple Releases New Operating System Updates with Enhanced Security Features

Subtitle: iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS receive important patches to fix potential vulnerabilities

Apple has recently unveiled the public versions of iOS and iPadOS 16.6, macOS Ventura 13.5, watchOS 9.6, and tvOS 16.6, shortly after the release of the “Release Candidate” version. These updates are believed to be the final releases before the public launch of iOS and iPadOS 17, macOS 14 Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, which are currently in beta testing and are expected to be available in September.

In addition, Apple has also rolled out iOS 15.7.8, iPadOS 15.7.8, macOS Monterey 12.6.8, and macOS Big Sur 11.7.9 for devices that are unable to run the latest versions of Mac, iPhone, and iPad operating systems.

This series of updates includes significant security-focused enhancements. Apple, in its release notes, has stated that alongside the addition of 21 new emojis, the updates address “potentially exploitable” issues and recommend users to update their devices as soon as possible.

Some of the key fixes pertain to kernel vulnerabilities, including one that allowed applications to modify the sensitive state of the kernel. Furthermore, vulnerabilities in the Apple Neural Engine and the “Find My” feature, which could potentially disclose location information, have been rectified. Additionally, a vulnerability in WebKit has also been addressed, with Rapid Security Responses already providing protection for some users.

Apple has implemented a total of 16 patches in these updates. Users are strongly advised to install the latest versions to ensure the security of their devices and protect against potential vulnerabilities and threats. For more detailed information on the specific security enhancements, users are encouraged to visit Apple’s security support website.

As the public eagerly awaits the upcoming major releases, Apple continues to prioritize user security by regularly addressing and fixing potential security risks. These updates not only introduce exciting features but also provide peace of mind to Apple device users worldwide.