Apple releases sdk for Vision Pro. Dedicated labs arrive in 6 cities around the world

Vision Pro begins to take shape. Apple has released the SDK, or the software development kit that allows developers to create apps for visionOS, the new operating system for what the company calls spatial computing.

Next month Apple announced that it will open laboratories in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo where developers will be able to test their apps on Apple Vision Pro hardware and receive assistance from Apple engineers.

Development teams will also be able to request special kits to quickly and directly create, improve and test their apps on Apple Vision Pro.

The new viewer allows you to project digital elements onto real space, which is why we talk about mixed reality. Developers will have to take the opportunity provided by the control with the iris and hand movement. And the amount of sensors present.

Apple presented it on June 5th. It costs 3,500 dollars and arrives in the United States at the beginning of 2024, then we will talk about other unspecified countries.

