Apple releases security response update for the first time, quickly responding to urgent information security vulnerabilities of iPhone, iPad and Mac

Apple releases security response update for the first time, quickly responding to urgent information security vulnerabilities of iPhone, iPad and Mac

When Apple announced iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, it also promised to push important security updates separately so that users can get protection faster. Today Apple released the first Rapid Security Response update (Rapid Security Response) for iOS 16.4.1 (a), iPadOS 16.4.1 (a) and macOS 13.3.1 (a). However, the push of this small update was not smooth. According to MacRumors after integrating network information, it was found that many people said they could not install it.

The editor has successfully installed this update this morning (May 2). It is reported that some people will get stuck in the “lost Internet connection” problem during the authentication update. Apple did not respond to this, but if you are unfortunate enough to encounter problems, you may be able to wait a little longer.

The “Security Response Update” mechanism is mainly for zero-day vulnerabilities that have become more and more common recently, that is, some security vulnerabilities that have been used have finally been caught. Taken for granted, manufacturers need to act urgently to plug the problem and avoid massive damage. Therefore, large system developers such as Apple and Microsoft need to change the original method of packaging multiple updates and then scheduling them to be like guerrilla fighters, responding quickly every time a problem is discovered.

