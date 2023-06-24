Apple releases visionOS SDK | iThome

Apple released the visionOS SDK on Wednesday (6/21) to help developers create various applications that support the Apple Vision Pro spatial computing device.

The Apple Vision Pro released by Apple earlier this month is the most advanced mixed reality (MR) headset in the world. In addition to seamlessly integrating the digital and physical worlds, it can be controlled by using eyes, gestures and voice. Apple Vision Pro is expected to be launched in the U.S. market in the first half of next year, with a price of up to $3,499.

Image source_Apple

visionOS is an operating system specially designed by Apple for Apple Vision Pro. It is also Apple’s first spatial computing operating system. The visionOS SDK provides many tools that can be used to build related applications, including the ability to build one or more windows in the program. Windows, which can give the program depth to create 3D volumes, and set the space where the program is located (Spaces).

Image source_Apple

The default of the program space is to start in the shared space (Shared Space), juxtaposed with other programs, using windows and volumes to display content, users can move the position of any element at will, and developers can also make programs in proprietary Open in the Full Space space, display unlimited creativity in this space, and create an immersive environment.

Image source_Apple

Developers can use Apple’s various existing frameworks to create visionOS programs, including Xcode, SwiftUI, RealityKit, ARKit, and TestFlight. In order to help developers optimize the 3D content of the visionOS program, Apple has built a new tool Reality Composer Pro in Xcode to preview and fine-tune the 3D models, animations, images and sounds presented on Vision Pro. The visionOS simulator can be used to test different room layouts and lighting conditions.

Image source_Apple

Apple will open developer labs in Cupertino, California, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo next month, so that developers can test applications directly on Apple Vision Pro hardware, and get support from Apple engineers to develop Teams can also request a developer kit to build and test applications on Apple Vision Pro. In addition, developers who use Unity tools to build 3D programs and games will also be able to port their Unity programs to Apple Vision Pro starting next month.

