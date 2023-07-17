Apple Removes Gift Wrapping Option from Online Store without Explanation

In an unexpected move, Apple has recently removed the gift wrapping option from its online store, leaving many customers perplexed. This feature allowed customers to add a box on top of their purchased products and include custom gift cards. However, without any warning or explanation, Apple has suddenly discontinued this offering.

Previously, customers could easily select the gift wrapping option when making a purchase on Apple’s online store. However, the option is no longer visible, and Apple’s gift service page only mentions laser engraving without any reference to gift wrapping. It is important to note that gift wrapping was not a complimentary service, and customers had to pay an additional charge. Nevertheless, during holiday sales, Apple occasionally offered free gift wrapping.

Interestingly, the discontinuation of gift wrapping is not uniform across all regions. As per sources, apart from Hong Kong, the service has been completely removed from other regions without any clarifications from Apple. The technology giant has neither provided an explanation for this sudden change nor made any official announcement regarding the future of gift wrapping. It remains unclear whether this is a permanent elimination or a temporary unavailability that will be addressed in the future.

Apple enthusiasts and customers are eagerly waiting for the company to shed light on this matter. Until then, the absence of gift wrapping as an option in the online store continues to puzzle many. Further updates and announcements from Apple are expected to provide clarity on the situation.

