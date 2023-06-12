Apple responds to Mac Pro’s abandonment of AMD graphics card: it is not suitable at all | XFastest News

On the Mac Pro just released by Apple, not only the processor has eliminated Intel, but the graphics card no longer supports the expansion of AMD Radeon.

The weird thing about this is that the Mac Pro provides 7 PCIe slots, including 6 vacant PCIe 4.0 slots. Audio cards, video I/O cards, network cards, SSDs, etc. can all be installed, but graphics cards are not.

On this point, John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, made a statement: We create new systems around the unified memory architecture and the optimized architecture that adapts to it, so I don’t know how to import third-party graphics cards, or Said that this is not the direction we are pursuing.

In fact, Apple’s approach not only locks the CPU and graphics card, but also limits the memory to a maximum of 192GB, because it uses a unified memory architecture packaged with the M2 Ultra. In comparison, the previous Mac Pro with an Intel processor can be expanded to 1.5TB of RAM.

It is reported that Apple claims that the new Mac Pro is three times faster than the Intel processor version, and the $6,999 entry model is twice as fast as the $12,999 28-core Intel Xeon version.

