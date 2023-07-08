Home » Apple Rumored to Develop Macbook with Flexible and Foldable Screen, Expected to Disrupt Display Market
Apple to Launch MacBook with Flexible and Foldable Screen, Reinventing the Display Market

Surprising news emerged from South Korea today as reports suggest that Apple is in the initial stages of developing a MacBook with a flexible and foldable screen. The tech giant has reportedly started negotiations with screen panel suppliers to make this innovative project a reality. If successful, the release of this groundbreaking product is expected to breathe new life into the currently stagnant display market.

According to leading Korean website BusinessKorea, the highly anticipated foldable screen MacBook is set to be unveiled in 2025, with an official release date scheduled for 2026. As smartphone market saturation becomes evident, major Korean screen manufacturers, Samsung Display and LG Display, have been heavily investing in notebook OLED panels in recent years. In response to the growing demand in emerging markets, these two tech giants are now reportedly working in coordination to develop and manufacture foldable notebook OLED panels.

While there are already a handful of laptops with foldable screens available on the market, such as ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold and Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, their market share remains relatively insignificant. However, if Apple, renowned for revolutionizing industries, decides to enter this segment, it is expected to have a significant impact.

Industry analysts predict that the introduction of a flexible and foldable MacBook by Apple could revolutionize the laptop market, setting a new standard for design and functionality. The integration of a flexible display would offer users enhanced portability and versatility, allowing them to seamlessly switch between laptop and tablet modes with ease.

As always, Apple has remained tight-lipped about this rumored project, and no official statement has been released. However, with their history of groundbreaking product launches and commitment to pushing technological boundaries, it would not be surprising to see Apple disrupt the laptop market once again with this revolutionary offering.

Sources: BusinessKorea, gsmarena

