Apple School Manager Incident Resolved: THIS issue has been resolved

The issue with Apple Business Essentials or Apple School Manager has just been confirmed by Apple and the incident has been marked as resolved. Who was affected and what was going on?

It’s always frustrating when you have a Appleservice and is suddenly confronted with a problem. In order to be able to better assess whether it is a local problem or Apple itself, official reports are very helpful. disturbances, affecting either some or all users of an Apple service, will be announced by Apple in a timely manner to notify users of the disruption and the impact on users. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Apple Business Essentials and Apple School Manager bug reported! details of the issue

On 7/18/2023, 8:19 p.m. there was a problem with the Apple services Apple Business Essentials and Apple School Manager. It was announced by the technology company Apple on 07/19/2023 00:42 and lasted until 07/19/2023 00:30. A total of 3 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 4.2 hours.

Apple estimates the extent of the disruption as follows:

“Users may have had an issue with this service. Some users were affected.”

Apple problem: Where can I get further support?

Are you experiencing a different issue with one of Apple’s services, or do you want personal help? It is always possible that you have discovered a problem that has not yet been reported or that your individual problem is better handled by support. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple support staff personally. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What can I do with Apple School Manager?

Apple’s “Apple School Manager” service has been specially developed for educational institutions. You use Apple School Manager to manage the use of Apple devices and services in the educational environment. For example, with Apple School Manager you can create user accounts for students and teachers, enroll devices, distribute apps and books, and centrally control device management and configuration. You can also provide training resources and manage curriculum. Apple School Manager provides you with a comprehensive technology and educational content management platform in schools to efficiently and effectively support the use of Apple devices in education.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically. It is based on current data from Apple. The last update was on 07/19/2023. Contact Apple for more information on current disruptions. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow news.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great competitions and a direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

