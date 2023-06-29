Apple School Manager Malfunction Current: THIS service is causing you trouble today

Are you currently having problems with Apple School Manager? Apple just announced an outage for this service. Which users are affected?

It’s always annoying when a service you want to use doesn’t work. In order to be able to better assess whether it is due to a local problem or to Apple itself, official reports are very helpful. disturbances, affecting either some or all users of an Apple service, will be announced by Apple in a timely manner to notify users of the disruption and the impact on users. There is currently a disruption in an Apple service.

Apple School Manager bug reported! details of the issue

The company states June 29, 2023, 3:00 a.m. as the start of the disruption. The failure of the Apple service “Apple School Manager” has not yet been resolved. Apple announced the disruption on June 29, 2023, 7:24 p.m. A total of 1 service is affected by the disruption. There are 16.4 hours between the start and the report from the company.

Apple School Manager users must be prepared for the following impacts:

“Service may be slow or unavailable for some users. Some users are affected.”

Apple problem: Where can I get further support?

Is another service unavailable to you or not working properly? It is always possible that you have discovered an unreported fault or need further assistance. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple support staff personally. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What can I do with Apple School Manager?

Apple’s “Apple School Manager” service has been specially developed for educational institutions. You use Apple School Manager to manage the use of Apple devices and services in the educational environment. For example, with Apple School Manager you can create user accounts for students and teachers, enroll devices, distribute apps and books, and centrally control device management and configuration. You can also provide training resources and manage curriculum. Apple School Manager provides you with a comprehensive technology and educational content management platform in schools to efficiently and effectively support the use of Apple devices in education.

