Apple Set to Launch iPhone 15 and New Apple Watch: What to Expect

Apple to Launch iPhone 15 and Next Generation Apple Watch on September 12

Mexico City – Apple is gearing up for the highly anticipated launch of its iPhone 15 and next generation Apple Watch at an event scheduled for September 12. Experts believe that this year’s improvements will be more modest compared to previous generations.

The lineup for this year promises four devices, with two of them being the Pro models, which will feature the most innovations.

One significant change in the iPhone 15 is the replacement of the Lightning connector with USB-C. Following the trend of other Apple devices, the introduction of USB-C will offer several benefits to users, including the ability to connect multiple Apple devices with a single cable, faster data transfer, and faster charging in certain cases, as noted by Bloomberg.

Another noteworthy update is the addition of a new button on the iPhone 15, particularly in the Pro models. This button will replace the sound/silence switch and can be customized through the software to perform various functions such as accessing the camera or starting a playlist.

Moreover, the screen edges of the iPhone 15 will be reduced, continuing the trend started with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. This innovative feature, known as Dynamic Island, will now be available in the entry-level models of the iPhone 15. The Pro models, on the other hand, will undergo a change in construction to achieve smaller edges, resulting in an increased screen size.

Apple fans and tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the launch of these new devices, as they mark the next phase of innovation from the tech giant.