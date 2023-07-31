Apple Set to Launch Multiple New Apple Watch Models, Excluding Apple Watch SE for 2023

Apple to Launch Three New Versions of Apple Watch Alongside iPhone 15

In addition to the highly anticipated iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, Apple is set to announce up to three new versions of the Apple Watch in September. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, these new models will include the Apple Watch Series 9 in two size variants of 41mm and 45mm, as well as a 2nd Generation Apple Watch Ultra.

However, there is some disappointing news for fans of the more affordable Apple Watch SE. Gurman states that Apple does not plan to update the SE model this year, as it typically operates on a two-year update cycle. This means that we won’t see an Apple Watch SE 3 until 2024.

While it is still early to speculate about specific improvements, Gurman suggests that next year’s Apple Watch models will likely feature a more powerful processor, an updated design, and new health and sports functions.

As for the upcoming Apple Watch releases, all models are expected to receive a significant performance boost thanks to the new S9 chip. This marks the first major increase in processing power since Apple introduced the S6 chip in 2020. While watch processors have been improving in efficiency, performance has not seen a significant upgrade until now.

In an interesting development, Gurman also reveals that the second generation Apple Watch Ultra could come in a new dark titanium color. This finish was initially tested for the first generation but was not released due to designer preferences.

In terms of features, it remains unknown what other enhancements the Apple Watch Ultra and Series 9 may include. However, it is likely that Apple will introduce new sensors to expand the watch’s health and sports capabilities, as well as potential improvements to the screen and battery life. No price changes are expected for the new models.

Overall, Apple fans can look forward to a range of new products this year, with the Apple Watch lineup receiving significant updates and the addition of an exciting new variant in the Apple Watch Ultra. Stay tuned for the official announcement in September.

