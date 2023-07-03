Apple Set to Launch New Generation of AirPods with USB-C and Health Features this Fall

Title: Apple’s Upcoming AirPods Pro with USB-C Port and Health Features to Launch Alongside iPhone 15

Apple is reportedly gearing up to release a new generation of AirPods Pro this fall, featuring several highly anticipated updates. According to renowned Apple insider Mark Gurman, who recently leaked details about the Vision Pro, these upcoming AirPods Pro will come equipped with a USB-C port and enhanced health-related features.

Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, suggested that the AirPods Pro will be unveiled alongside the highly anticipated iPhone 15. Notably, both the new AirPods Pro and iPhone will reportedly abandon the Lightning charging port in favor of the more versatile USB-C port. The switch is primarily due to pressure from the European Commission, which has urged Apple to adopt universal charging solutions.

In terms of health features, Apple has apparently integrated a hearing test into the AirPods Pro. This test will play various tones directly into the user’s ear, allowing the device to determine potential hearing issues based on the individual’s responses. Rather than solely assessing one’s hearing ability, the AirPods Pro aims to identify potential problems and prompt users to seek professional evaluation.

Similar to the EKG app on the Apple Watch, which detects possible fibrillations and advises users to consult a doctor, the AirPods Pro will offer proactive guidance when it comes to hearing health. In addition, Apple is said to be actively working on introducing new hardware sensors to the AirPods, including one that can measure body temperature through the ear canal. However, this particular feature may not be ready for the upcoming AirPods Pro release.

While the launch of a successor to the third-generation AirPods is not expected this year, Apple is reportedly developing more affordable models of the popular wireless headphones.

Aside from these exciting hardware updates, the upcoming AirPods Pro will also leverage the advanced features of iOS 17. One notable addition is Adaptive Audio, a dynamic noise cancellation function that adjusts according to the surrounding environment. Adaptive Audio comprises two sub-functions: Custom Volume, which utilizes machine learning to personalize audio calibration based on individual preferences, and Speech Detection, which automatically reduces background noise and enhances the voices of those communicating with the user.

Furthermore, iOS 17 will make device switching quicker and more seamless for Apple users. AirPods Pro owners will also be able to activate or deactivate the microphone simply by pressing the stem of either earbud during a call.

Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the new generation of AirPods Pro, set to deliver improved connectivity, health features, and optimal audio experiences. With the anticipated concurrent launch alongside the iPhone 15, Apple continues its commitment to innovation and enhanced user experiences across its product lineup.

