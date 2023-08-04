Apple shortens the path to the iPhone camera

In the future, there will be a direct path to the settings of the iPhone camera. (Image source: GIGA)

Autumn is a very special season for iPhone lovers. In addition to fresh models of the cult cell phone, Apple is also releasing new iOS versions. With iOS 17, a major update is waiting for iPhone owners this year, which has many innovations in its luggage. One of them makes the way to the desired camera setting even easier.

Apple’s Shortcuts app is a real all-rounder. Tasks can be automated on the iPhone, iPad or Mac in just a few simple steps – for example, open the navigation app and calculate the way home or start your favorite playlist while working out. The possibilities are almost endless.

With iOS 17 Apple drills the shortcuts app again.

iOS 17: Shortcuts can create shortcuts to camera settings

In the latest iOS 17 beta, the Shortcuts app gained the ability to Create shortcuts to individual camera settings (via 9to5Mac). These include:

Photo Selfie Video Portrait Photo Portrait Selfie Cinema Mode Slow Motion Time Lapse Pano

If you create a corresponding shortcut in iOS 17, you can save time and jump directly to the desired camera setting. The detour via opening the camera app is therefore no longer necessary.

We have put together a collection of examples in our special topic on how shortcuts can be created:

Other features of iOS 17 at a glance:

iPhone turns into a bike computer

Camera shortcuts aren’t the only new feature of iOS 17. The new software version is packed with new features (see video above). This includes, for example, the ability to ping a connected Apple Watch from the iPhone. Until now, only the opposite way was possible.

In addition, the iPhone with iOS 17 can turn into a kind of bike computer. A special game mode could also be part of iOS 17.

