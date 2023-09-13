Apple shows iPhone 15 (Pro), Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 – Hello USB-C and telephoto lens

This Tuesday evening, Apple presented the iPhone 15 and new Apple Watches. The product show from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino was broadcast live on the Internet and can of course also be viewed on Apple’s YouTube channel. If you prefer something shorter, you can find the summary here:

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

The rumor mill has been confirmed, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max is the first Apple phone with a titanium frame. This makes the devices, above all, very light. The display becomes more robust with “Ceramic Shield”, as does the frame with titanium. Of course, USB-C has now also made it to the iPhone, meaning the Lightning connector has practically completely disappeared from the Apple lineup. Because the new AirPods Pro also receive USB-C.

Very cool, the “Mute” switch on the side disappears and is replaced by the so-called action button. Similar to the Watch Ultra, I can use it to assign functions such as starting an activity, activating the flashlight, etc. The new iPhone Pro models will be equipped with the A17 Pro.

Big news on the camera side too. On the one hand, the iPhone has a periscope telephoto lens with a focal length of 120mm and an f/2.8 aperture for the first time. I’m really looking forward to testing.

One More Thing: According to the announcement, the iPhone 15 Pro can record spatial videos that can then be played on the Vision Pro.

Apple iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 receives the Dynamic Island of the previous Pro models. Of course, that’s not the only innovation; there’s also the computing power of the Apple A16 Bionic chip and the main camera is upgraded to 48 megapixels. This allows for better digital zoom to get the most out of the two lenses.

By the Way: Apple’s satellite emergency service for the iPhone should also be available in Switzerland this month.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Ultra 2 is the first successor to the Apple Watch Ultra introduced last year. It now comes with a 3000 nits bright display and some improvements. What’s particularly new is the gesture control called Double Tap: If you quickly tap your thumb and index finger together, you can trigger an interaction and essentially control the watch with one hand. If someone calls me, I can answer the call with a double tap.

Apple Watch Series 9

The latest generation of the Apple Watch was presented first this evening. The new Series 9 comes with the new S9 chip – as usual, of course with more speed for the watch. This is particularly noticeable when using the digital assistant Siri; requests are processed directly on the watch. For the first time, health data can be combined with the voice assistant. As with the Ultra, there is also the Double Tap feature here.

Environmental label

According to the announcement, every new Apple device will be “Net Zero” by 2030. The Series 9 is built to be completely CO2-neutral, and there will no longer be any animal leather in Apple products in the future. This applies to Apple Watch bracelets as well as iPhone and iPad cases.

Apple is investing heavily in renewable energies, promises manager Lisa Jackson (pictured), who has led the US company’s environmental protection efforts since 2013.

Prices in Switzerland

For all launched products, the prices for purchasing in Switzerland are summarized here:

iPhone 15 (128 GB): 849 Franken.

iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB): 949 Fr.

iPhone 15 Pro (128 GB): 1079 Fr.

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB): 1299 Fr.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 40mm mit GPS: 249,–

Apple Watch Serie 9 41mm Alu Sport Band GPS: 399,–

Apple Watch Ultra 2 49mm Titanium Trail Loop: 799,–

