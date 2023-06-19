Apple Silicon series chip M1 to M2 Ultra running score performance complete comparison table- Mr. Crazy

After Apple fully switches to Apple Silicon chips for Mac computers in 2023, it will also launch new M2 Max and M2 Ultra high-end processor chips for Mac Pro and Mac Studio models. What is the difference between the performance scores of M2 and M1?

This article will give you a comprehensive understanding of the differences in the running scores of the 8 Apple Silicon M series. It will take you to understand the Geekbench running score results of M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Ultra and M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max, and M2 Ultra chips. Let you understand the performance speed difference between M1 and M2.

Apple Silicon M-series Chip Benchmark Comparison Results

M2 VS. M1 chip single-core running score comparison table

According to the statistical results of Geekbench 6 database running scores, we compared the multi-core performance of 5 M2 series chips and 5 M1 series chips.

The benchmark results of the Apple Silicon M series chips show that there is only a 9% difference in single-core performance between the basic M1 and M2 chips, while the difference between the M1 Pro and M2 Pro is not obvious. On M1 Max / M2 Max and M1 Ultra / M2 Ultra, there is a significant difference, with a gap of 13% to 19% between the high-end M1 and M2 running scores.

Apple Silicon chipSpecificationmulti-corerun pointsM2 Ultra24-core CPU, 70-core GPU21802M2 Max12-core CPU, 38-core GPU14339M2 Max12-core CPU, 30-core GPU14339M2 Pro12-core CPU, 19-core GPU14222M2 Pro10-core CPU, 16-core GPU12056M28-core CPU, 10-core GPU9578M1 Ultra20 Core CPU, 64 core GPU17371M1 Ultra20 Core CPU, 48-core GPU17371M1 Max10-core CPU, 32-core GPU12271M1 Max10-core CPU, 24-core GPU12271M1 Pro10-core CPU, 16-core GPU12116M1 Pro8-core CPU, 14-core GPU10269M18-core CPU, 8-core GPU8388

M2 VS. M1 chip multi-core benchmark comparison table

If we look at the multi-core running scores of the Apple Silicon M series M1 and M2 chips, the gap will be even more obvious. The basic M2 chip has a running score of 9578, which is about 15% different from the M1 running score of 8388. An 18% increase is also a little close.

As for the high-end model M2 Ultra, the multi-core running score reached 21802 points. Compared with the M1 Ultra running score of 17371 points, the difference between the two is as high as 25%. The difference is very obvious. Together with the running points between M1 Pro and M2 Pro, the core As the number increases, the efficiency also shows a gap of up to 38%.

Only M2 Pro and M1 Pro have multi-core running scores of around 12100 points, and the performance has not changed much, which also means that buying the castrated version of the 10-core M2 Pro chip is not as good as buying the original M1 Pro directly.

Apple Silicon chipSpecificationsingle corerun pointsM2 Ultra24 Core CPU, 70 Core GPU2837M2 Max12 Core CPU, 38 Core GPU2730M2 Max12 Core CPU, 30 Core GPU2730M2 Pro12 Core CPU, 19 Core GPU2647M2 Pro10 Core CPU, 16 Core GPU2632M28 Core CPU, 10 Core GPU2560M1 Ultra20 Core CPU, 6 4 core GPU2380M1 Ultra20 Core CPU, 48-core GPU2380M1 Max10-core CPU, 32-core GPU2395M1 Max10-core CPU, 24-core GPU2395M1 Pro10-core CPU, 16-core GPU2370M1 Pro8-core CPU, 14-core GPU2358M18-core CPU, 8-core GPU2323

Apple Silicon running score comparison summary

From the running score data, it can be seen that the performance difference between the basic Apple Silicon M2 chip and the high-end M2 Ultra chip is at least 2 times. It can also be seen that Apple’s core control of the Apple Silicon M series chips in the past generations is quite accurate. If you want to know about the M1 For the difference between M2 chip and M2 chip, you can also refer to “Comparative specification difference analysis between M2 and M1, fully understand the difference between Apple Silicon chip” will have a detailed comparison of M2 and M1 chip specification details.

Of course, the Apple Silicon chip processor running score is only one of the reference data used to compare the performance computing speed, and it depends on the differences in Mac hardware equipment specifications, such as screen size, appearance design, sound effects, Bluetooth, I/O interfaces, etc. There is a clear difference.

In the past, Mr. Crazy also compared the differences between the M2 / M2 Pro / Max version of the MacBook and the M1 / ​​M1 Pro / M1 Max version of the MacBook model, allowing you to understand the differences in the specifications of the two models:

It is also reminded that the M1 Pro series MacBook Pro and Mac Studio models have been removed from the shelves. Currently, you can only buy the old M1 Pro series Mac computers through official refurbished products, or directly through online auctions and Apple distribution stores.

