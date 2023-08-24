Apple supports California’s Right to Repair proposal: spare parts for the iPhone are available for seven years

Apple officially backs Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman’s Right to Repair bill in California. For the Cupertino company it is a radical turning point, if we consider that until a few years ago it had opposed all regulations of this type approved by the various federal states. In the case of Nebraska, for example, she had come to fear that if the right to repair legislation was passed, it would “become a Mecca for hackers.”

The proposal

California’s bill goes beyond recently passed laws in Minnesota and New York by setting a deadline for the availability of replacement parts and upgrades. For products costing between $50 and $99.99, parts, tools, and documentation must be available for three years after the product’s last date of manufacture. For products costing more than $99.99, repair materials must be available for seven years. These terms will ensure that manufacturers cannot abandon product repair support at the end of the warranty period. Currently, Tim Cook’s company provides product support for up to five years after sales end. In some cases, parts are available for up to seven years after the product is no longer sold, subject to parts availability. There are also fines for defaulting companies: $1,000 a day for the first violation, $2,000 for the second violation, and $5,000 for subsequent violations. The SB 244 regulation includes consumer electronics (telephones, laptops, etc.) and household appliances (microwaves, washing machines, etc.), excludes alarm systems (and here the logic could make sense), but does not apply to example to video game consoles, under the pretext of preventing piracy.

Near future Robots, augmented reality, sustainable design: this is how Apple will be zero-emissions in 2030 by Bruno Ruffilli 20 April 2023

The support

In the letter, Apple expresses its support for the legislation, to offer consumers the ability to repair their devices safely, without risking privacy or data problems. “Apple supports the California Right to Repair Act so all Californians have even greater access to repairs while protecting their safety, security and privacy,” the company said in a statement reported by TechCrunch. “We build our products to last, and if they ever need to be repaired, Apple customers have a growing range of high-quality, safe repair options.” Apple is thus far the only major manufacturer to back the bill.” Apple’s support for the California Right to Repair Act demonstrates the power of the movement that has been building for years and the ability of industries to work with us to make good policy that benefits the people of California,” said Senator Eggman in a statement. The law could become operational in the coming months, at the end of a process that lasted several years.

How Daisy works, the robot that recognizes iPhones and carefully disassembles them to recycle them

The current program

Meanwhile, the Cupertino company has been offering specific repair programs for its devices for some time: Apple has launched the “Self Service Repair” program, which provides tools, documentation and parts so that consumers can repair their devices themselves . The program is active in the United States and recently extended to some European countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. The company has also made its devices more repairable. For example, the iPhone 14 looks the same as its predecessor on the outside, but has been redesigned inside so that the rear glass can be easily replaced, which was not possible before. As a result, cracked rear glass repairs are now cheaper, because they no longer require replacing the entire device. At the last Mobile World Congress, Nokia presented a smartphone with some fundamental elements that can be replaced directly by the user, while FairPhone has been offering upgradable and repairable models for years. Samsung and other large companies are also making an effort to support self-repair, but there are those – like Carl Pei, founder and CEO of Nothing – who don’t think this is the best way to have truly eco-sustainable smartphones.

Green Tech Nokia G22, the smartphone that we can repair ourselves by our correspondent Bruno Ruffilli 26 February 2023

The future

Meanwhile, in the EU, lawmakers continue to work to expand the right to repair and ecodesign regulations passed in 2019, which currently cover household appliances and will soon include smartphones and tablets. Another piece of EU legislation will require makers of all kinds of portable products to make batteries user-replaceable by 2027. And the next iPhone, arriving in mid-September, will have a USB-C port, somewhat because the Lightning connection has had its day, partly because another European Union law requires that from next year all portable electronic devices adapt to this standard. To pollute less and recycle more.

New directive After USB-C, the replaceable battery: this is how the EU imagines the future of smartphones by Bruno Ruffilli 17 July 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

