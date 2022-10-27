Apple iCloud+ web beta

iCloud may be a service used by all iPhone, iPad, and Mac users, but I wonder if you are using the web version of iCloud? The interface is too simple and functional? Apple is testing a new version of the web-based iCloud interface, hoping to entice everyone to try it again through rich page content and a more intuitive user experience.

The new web version of the iCloud home page interface will be designed in a card style, providing previews for photos, emails, memos, etc. The “custom email domain” and “hide my email” functions of iCloud+ are directly designed in the web version, but Security-related settings for Private Transfer, HomeKit Secure Recording, and Family Sharing go back to the Apple device. Because iCloud syncs files on all devices under your name, you can also restore files deleted from iCloud Drive and other apps within the past 30 days, or restore previous versions of Calendar, Contacts, or Safari Bookmarks and Reading Lists in the web version.

According to Apple, the new iCloud interface is intended to give iPhone-only users a way to handle content and services through a browser on Windows or other platform OSes.