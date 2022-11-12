Home Technology Apple tests scrolling lyrics for Apple Music Web | XFastest News
Apple today updated Apple Music’s beta.music.apple.com website to introduce the ability to view lyrics on the web.

When listening to Apple Music content in a browser on the beta site, users now have the option to view lyrics by tapping the speech bubble in the upper-right corner of the screen.

As you can see from the picture, the design of the lyrics interface imitates the lyrics design of the Apple Music app on the iPhone, iPad and Mac, and the lyrics will scroll at any time with the music on the right side of the screen. This feature is currently only available on the beta web player, but after thorough testing, Apple may roll it out to music.apple.com in the future.

It is understood that Apple launched its web-based Apple Music player in 2019, and the website provides the same content as the iOS and Mac versions. The site allows Apple Music subscribers to listen to music on any device, and anyone can view the web player and listen to song clips, but full access requires a paid Apple Music subscription tied to an Apple ID.

