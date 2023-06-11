Apple, the A17 chip for iPhone 15 will be “less powerful” over time?

If the first benchmarks of the A17 chip were greeted with particular enthusiasm, apparently there could be a change of plans before the definitive production of the SoC of the series iPhone 15.

According to an Asian source (absolutely to be taken with a grain of salt), to mitigate production costs in the long run, Apple may make a mid-generation node switch. Specifically, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max should be the first smartphones equipped with the A17 Bionic chip, the first SoC for mobile devices to use the 3-nanometer TSMC node.

So far it seemed virtually certain that Apple would use the N3B node for its 2023 devices; however, with a view to reducing production costs, during 2024 it should switch to the N3E node, which according to the user might be slightly less efficient.

The WCCFTech guys, however, remember that compared to the “old” N5 node, N3B should be 30% more efficient while N3E by 32%. Furthermore, recent rumors claim that the M3 Silicon chip will also use the N3E node and for this reason it should impose itself in terms of performance and efficiency compared to the current generation.

In short, it is still very early to draw a complete picture of the upcoming smartphones from Cupertinowhose specifications still seem heavily shrouded in shadow.