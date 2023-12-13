Apple: These new products could hit the market in 2024

What new Apple products will be released in 2024? PR/Business Insider

A completely new Apple product that will appear in 2024 is the Vision Pro. These are virtual reality glasses announced in 2023 and sales are expected to start at the beginning of the year.

It is very likely that the new iPhone 16, the next Apple Watch and new Macs with the M3 chip will be released in 2024.

After all, updates for the iPad are overdue after the tablet received no innovations in 2023.

2024 promises to be a big year for Apple. After new Macs and MacBooks were introduced in 2023 in addition to the annual updates for the iPhone and Apple Watch, 2024 could be much more exciting. What new Apple products can we expect?

New Apple products 2024: These new products are coming soon

The new products include the brand new Apple Vision Pro. Apple presented the virtual reality glasses in the summer of 2023, but the start of sales is still a long time coming. That will finally change in 2024.

The Apple Vision Pro is coming in 2024

When presenting the VR glasses, Apple already announced that the Vision Pro Set to come onto the market in early 2024. Whether the company can actually meet this deadline remains to be seen. In addition, the headset will initially only appear in the USA before it will also be available in other countries by the end of 2024. Nevertheless, we firmly assume that the Vision Pro will be available by the end of the year at the latest.

For the tenth anniversary: ​​Apple Watch X

Also the launch of a new one Apple Watch is considered safe. On the one hand, this is supported by the fact that Apple has so far released a new smartwatch every year. On the other hand, the watch is also approaching an anniversary. The tenth generation of the Apple Watch follows the current ninth. Experts therefore assume that the tenth Apple Watch could come with major innovations (for example a completely revised design). Even the name should stand out from the other generations. Accordingly, rumors are swirling about a possible one Apple Watch X through the Internet.

Which new iPhones are expected in 2024?

As part of the annual September keynote, Apple is guaranteed to present the next batch of iPhones. This means that we will be looking forward to this in autumn 2024 iPhone 16 can adjust – about which there are already the first vague assumptions. Accordingly, the two Pro models should have slightly larger displays. Instead of just 6.1 and 6.7 inches, the new screen diagonals could then be 6.3 and 6.9 inches.

These new Apple iPads could be coming

In 2023, things looked very poor on the iPad front. For the first time in the history of the tablet, there was no new model. For that reason alone, things should get exciting again in 2024. Especially that iPad Air and iPad Pro should be the focus. The Air, for example, will appear in an additional size, while the Pro will have an OLED display for the first time. Besides, that could iPad Mini finally got a successor. As a reminder: the current generation is from 2021.

Will there be new AirPods in 2024?

In contrast to products like the iPhone or Apple Watch, AirPods are released much less often. A series that is particularly in need of an upgrade is the AirPods Max, which have been on the market since 2020. The current AirPods Pro 2 have been around since 2022, while the AirPods 3 have been available since 2021. However, there is currently no clear evidence of a new pair of AirPods Max. However, there is speculation as to whether Apple might be working on a cheaper version of the in-ear AirPods. You could the name AirPods Lite wear and may appear in 2024.

What new Mac innovations is Apple planning?

Apple has already launched a new chip series consisting of the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. It therefore stands to reason that the chips could be installed in the models that are still missing in 2024. These include the Mac Mini and that MacBook Air. In addition, the iMac could also be available with the option of M3 Pro or Max (instead of just M3 as is now the case) from 2024. Yourself one iMac Pro According to initial rumors, a larger screen is possible.

More new products

In addition to accessories, there is still one Apple product that has not yet been discussed here: the HomePod. The smart speaker has a turbulent history and has been partially withdrawn from the market. Will it – as some experts assume – receive a successor in 2024 that could come with a display something like Amazon’s Echo Show? Remains to be seen …

List of possible new Apple products in 2024

Lost overview? We have again listed all possible new Apple products that could come onto the market in 2024. The following applies: Products in bold are quite likely to receive a new update. Based on our research, we are still unsure about the other products. Many of our assumptions are based on Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter. The “Bloomberg” journalist is considered the ultimate Apple expert after his predictions have come true with striking frequency in the past.

Apple Vision Pro

Apple Watch X

Apple Watch Ultra 3

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Pro

iPad Air

iPad Pro

iPad Mini

iPad

AirPods Max 2

AirPods Lite

Mac Mini M3

MacBook Air M3

iMac Pro

HomePod mit Display

