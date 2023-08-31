Apple to Unveil New AirPods Pro with USB-C Charging Case Alongside iPhone 15 on September 12

Apple to Launch New AirPods Pro with USB-C Charging Case Alongside iPhone 15

Apple enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the highly anticipated iPhone 15, and now it seems that they won’t be disappointed. Reports suggest that Apple will unveil not just the iPhone 15 but also new AirPods Pro on September 12.

Renowned analyst Mark Gurman from Bloomberg has revealed that the new AirPods Pro will come with a significant upgrade – a USB-C charging case. This news comes after Apple officially announced the event where the new iPhone 15 will be showcased.

While Gurman did not provide any further details about the AirPods Pro, it is speculated that the USB-C charging case will be the standout feature of these “new headphones”. Last year, Apple launched the second generation AirPods Pro with advancements in noise cancellation and volume control on the earphones themselves.

There is ambiguity regarding whether the base AirPods will also receive this update, equipping their charging cases with USB-C ports. Considering their prolonged presence in the market, Apple might surprise users with an update to the base AirPods as well.

Furthermore, this move towards USB-C charging cases may suggest that other Apple products and accessories, like AirPods Max, MagSafe battery, Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and various adapters, could eventually transition from Lightning to USB-C.

The rumors surrounding a USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro have persisted for quite some time, adding weight to the possibility of their debut on September 12. Additionally, Apple fans can also anticipate the launch of the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Ultra models.

Apple’s event promises to be an exciting one, with the introduction of new AirPods Pro featuring a USB-C charging case. With less than a month to go, it won’t be long before Apple enthusiasts can get their hands on these highly anticipated products.

