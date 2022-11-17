Home Technology Apple TV 4K 2022 adds QMS function!Seamlessly switch video signals｜Audio Information
Apple TV 4K 2022 adds QMS function!Seamlessly switch video signals｜Audio Information

Apple TV 4K 2022 adds QMS function!Seamlessly switch video signals｜Audio Information

Apple TV 4K (2022) has just been launched, and there is news that it will be launched within this year by updating tvOS! This Apple TV 4K with HDMI 2.1 terminal will add QMS function, and the frame rate switching will be smoother. It is a good thing to have new functions, but it is stated in advance that there is still no TV that supports this function. I want to use the new function It remains to be seen whether this year’s TV will support it. Quick Media Switching (QMS) is an extended function of VRR. It is mainly used to eliminate the black screen phenomenon when switching images with different frame rates. With QMS, as long as the frame rate is switched under the same resolution screen, there will be no black screen. Especially important for players. If you switch between picture modes, for example, switching between HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, there will still be a black screen. In addition to Apple TV 4K, there is also news that Google Chromecast will also add the QMS function to provide a better gaming experience.

