Apple TV 4K (2022 Premium Edition) Unboxing Review + Top 10 Tips

Along with the facelifted iPad and the M2 version of the iPad Pro, the 2022 version of the Apple TV 4K has a significant specification upgrade in addition to the price cut. It has been upgraded from A12 to the A15 bionic chip of the same level as the iPhone 13 series in one go, while further reducing the size. , transformed into a smaller TV box, and the exclusive remote control has also been updated. But for the average consumer, what’s the point of Apple’s TV box? What is worth noting when using it? In this article, I will share with you the comments and usage tips in one go.

Unpacking + Appearance

The Apple TV 4K on the left (2022 high-end version) is 20% smaller than the previous generation (right).

This time out of the box is the high-end version of the newly released Apple TV 4K dual version in 2022, which is the Wi-Fi + Ethernet version with 128GB of storage space. Although it looks like the same small black box from the outside, in fact, in 2022, the Apple TV 4K will be reduced by 20% in volume, and the weight will be halved from the previous generation’s 425g! Taking the tested high-end version as an example, even if the independent Ethernet port is retained and the Gigabit LAN is upgraded, the overall weight is only 214g. The lower version is only 0.6g heavier.

The Apple TV 4K (2022) eliminates the cooling fan, so there are no openings to reduce dirt accumulation.

The reason is not unexpected, that is, the Apple TV 4K benefits from the lower power consumption of the A15 bionic chip, which allows the machine to generate less waste heat during use, so Apple can simply remove the original active cooling fan. In this way, you only need to find a space in the TV cabinet to place this small box at will, and there is no need to reserve a place for heat dissipation. And there will be no more cooling holes in the fuselage, dust, dirt, and “creatures that cannot be called by their names” will not run into the machine, making Apple TV 4K cleaner.

USB-C Siri Remote (left) and Apple TV Remote (right)

Apple TV 4K is a combination of the two. In addition to the TV box, the matching remote control is also very important, and this time it comes with a Siri remote with a USB-C charging port, which reflects that Apple is moving towards Fully USB-C! However, there is no USB-C charging cable in the package. How can I feel that Apple is puffing.

Apple TV 4K (2022 Premium Edition) Unboxing Review + Top 10 Tips

The Siri Remote made its debut with last year’s Apple TV 4K. The first-generation Apple TV Remote, which was a futile, ultra-thin design, was changed to be more ergonomic in size and length. iPod-style click wheel design. At that time, it was still using the same Lightning charging port as the iPhone, so families with fruit fans could only use the same charging cable.

Apple TV 4K (2022 Premium Edition) Unboxing Review + Top 10 Tips

That is to say, Apple has confirmed that it will switch the iPhone to the USB-C interface in response to the EU’s new order. Although other products are not restricted, it is expected that they will follow up. It’s just that this will give the iPhone, (old) iPad, and Apple TV fans a little pain in the ass, because the USB-C cable is suddenly necessary. Although I imagined that Apple would be excited to launch a wireless charging version of the remote control, after all, AirPods Pro 2 also supports a variety of wireless charging methods, it is reasonable to think so.

The Siri Remote swivels along the rounded edge, recreating the classic iPod operation.

The operation of this Siri remote control is also very simple. The main playback controls are on the five-directional circular button “touch pad” at the top. You can usually press it like a normal button. You can also swipe up, down, left, and right at any time, and even rotate along the rounded edge, which is a reproduction of the classic iPod operation.

There is an exclusive Siri button on the side of the remote control. Just like the iPhone, you can directly use “Cantonese” to query various questions with Apple’s smart assistant, such as the weather, the latest NBA scores, and even find videos directly on YouTube. , Hong Kong users should have a special sense of intimacy.

In addition, the Apple TV 4K high-end version is more practical for users who have built a Home Kit smart home, because Apple has cleverly left the support of the new generation of open standard Thread to this version, directly with the light bulbs that support Matter specifications in the future, Wiring and remote control of web cameras, door locks, etc.

There is a sudden interruption here. Do you think that the high-end version of Apple TV 4K is compared with the low-end version, and the latter seems to be castrated too many functions? Did you forget that last year was the short-lived Apple TV HD? I don’t know and don’t worry, because the 4K low-end version in 2022 can be said to be the sequel to the HD version in 2021. After updating the chip and changing to the new Siri remote, the price is also reduced.

Last year also only Apple TV 4K (2021) supported Thread, Apple TV HD did not, so the logic of this part is still valid. In this way, consumers should consider whether the Apple TV will be used as the HomeKit control center at home when choosing the high and low-end versions. Otherwise, the HomePod Mini actually supports the Thread standard.

Top 10 Instructions for Use

As one of Apple’s long-established products (which debuted in 2007), Apple TV 4K can naturally be perfectly integrated into the entire iPhone ecosystem, it’s just a matter of whether you can set it. Let me share with you the points to pay attention to when using Apple TV 4K, and how this TV box can interact with other Apple products.

Siri on Apple TV 4K understands Cantonese.

For the editor who is a Hong Konger, the ability to use the native language Cantonese to interact with the voice service is a bonus! Therefore, although Apple’s Siri has a gap with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in function, considering the completeness of localization support, Siri is still more in my heart. When setting up Apple TV 4K, remember to select Traditional Chinese (Hong Kong) as the Siri language in the setting page, and you will have a cordial experience.

When you use Apple TV 4K, I believe you already have a 4K HDR TV at home. To know that the current TV market and streaming content are divided into two camps for HDR formats: Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Last year’s Apple TV 4K was only compatible with Dolby Vision and the older HDR10, which they fully supported; but in 2022, Apple will break the barrier, allowing content from both camps to be well played through the new Apple TV 4K (2022) , consumers do not have to worry.

At the same time, Apple TV 4K supports Dolby Atmos Dolby panoramic sound technology, which will have a better sense of positioning when watching related movies, such as most of the Marvel TVs on Disney+ will have this sound effect. If you want to enjoy it, pay attention to the specifications of the cable and the connection port of the TV. Apple officials have also prepared a support page very intimately, but the most important thing is to reserve the HDMI ARC/eARC port for the speaker connection that supports Aolby Atmos, and then go to the settings page to confirm that the sound effect has “lighting” on it.

Apple TV 4K supports connecting two pairs of AirPods at the same time.

What if you have a 4K TV at home but no speakers that support Dolby Atmos? In addition to following our discount article to buy one, you can also use AirPods headphones to listen to Apple TV 4K audio directly, and there is dynamic head tracking in addition to Dolby Atmos, so that the sound changes with the movement of the head , has a unique on-site experience. Huh? Aren’t you the only one who can listen with headphones? Rest assured, Apple TV 4K, like the iPhone and iPad, supports connecting two AirPods headphones at the same time, so two small family members can watch dramas together.

Apple TV 4K (2022 Premium Edition) Unboxing Review + Top 10 Tips

Suddenly I started to interact with Apple’s other ecological products. In addition to the above-mentioned AirPods support, Apple TV 4K has a lot of interconnection with iPhone and iPad. The simplest is that audio and video content can be cast through AirPlay 2. It is very convenient to play photos and videos during family gatherings, and some companies/schools will use it to replace Chromecast for reporting playback. When it comes to the part that needs to enter text content, such as logging in to an email, it can also be entered directly on the keyboard that is easier to use on the iPhone, and there is no need to use the remote control to slowly swipe to make a selection.

Apple TV 4K (2022 Premium Edition) Unboxing Review + Top 10 Tips

Although the Siri remote control has become more present after the revision, as a remote control, there will be an inescapable fate, that is, it will often disappear on the sofa. In addition, today everyone does not leave their mobile phones, even when the TV is playing content, the user continues to slide and limit, so it is very convenient to directly operate the Apple TV 4K through the iPhone. In fact, since iOS 12, the Apple TV remote control function has been built directly into the control center, and there is no need to download another app (beware of being scammed!). Another Apple TV app that is independently listed on the App Store is actually used to enter the Apple TV+ streaming platform and purchase TV and movies from iTunes.

The main difference between Apple TV and other TV boxes is that one of them is the App Store that is linked with the iOS ecosystem. You can find major streaming media platforms, games, and tools similar to the iPhone on the App Store. The small screen has the same familiar user experience, and the login information and password can be completed directly through the automatic filling of the iPhone, which is very convenient. Just does the fact that all app developers have both iOS and tvOS? For example, there is no tvOS version of the love-hate HBO Go (knock-bowl HBO Max is launched in Hong Kong), and Now E, the official broadcast platform of the Hong Kong World Cup, does not have it! At this time, everyone can still use AirPlay 2 to put the picture on the iPhone / iPad on the TV, but it will take up two devices to play.

Apple TV 4K (2022 Premium Edition) Unboxing Review + Top 10 Tips

Another part that reflects that tvOS has not been valued by developers is that the Apple TV system actually supports picture-in-picture playback, but whether it is YouTube, Netflix, Viu, or even Disney+ native apps that integrate content with Apple TV+ No related API has been added, and everyone can only see this rare PiP function on TV+ and Apple Music. That is to say, the Android camp is not much better, is it that all platforms do not want everyone to be multitasking?

Apple TV 4K (2022 Premium Edition) Unboxing Review + Top 10 Tips

If your TV is not high-end and does not support 4K, HDR, automatic color correction, etc., you can use the iPhone’s original depth camera lens to color correct the TV. The editor changed the TV to SDR display and then corrected it, and found that the color of the Apple TV content will be corrected from a cooler tone, and it feels comfortable to watch. But if the TV can support Dolby Vision, choose it directly.

In the end, it’s the part where the editor knocks the bowl and makes a wish. Apple Archade and Fitness+, two Apple services with rich games and fitness content, are all that overseas fruit fans can enjoy after buying Apple TV 4K. However, Hong Kong has not yet opened up today. , so even though Apple TV 4K can now even use Nintendo’s retro Bluetooth handle, it still feels useless.

Summarize

Apple TV 4K (2022 Premium Edition) Unboxing Review + Top 10 Tips

The importance of TV boxes today is not as important as it was in the past, because many TVs have built-in smart platforms directly: Google TV, LG webOS, Samsung Tizen OS, etc., and the app richness of each platform is not comparable. . Therefore, the positioning of Apple TV 4K has become awkward. Why should consumers buy an additional accessory that has 87% similar functions to the existing system? The faith in Apple can’t be that big, can it?

Therefore, functions other than simply playing content have become important, so this time Apple first lowered the price slightly, and then saw the launch of the smart home platform Matter and made a big article. With the iPad no longer supporting the changes in the specifications of the new generation of home hubs, in the end, only Offering Apple TV 4K and HomePod Mini as their only options. It’s just that whether consumers want to pay, it also depends on whether they are fully committed to this new generation of standards.

For the editor, the intimacy of Siri in Cantonese is a very good part. Although the Sony TV I am using can also recognize Cantonese keyword searches, the Apple TV 4K can do more powerful global searches, providing More practical answers. Is it just that the average user today still cares about these basic information? Or do you just want to watch IG and TikTok’s online celebrity short films? But this is also the common enemy of the entire smart TV ecosystem.