Apple TV 4K 2022 out-of-the-box measurement, HDR+ and other 4 major features upgrade prices are more affordable and more affordable | After Apple TV 4K was launched last year, it is rare to launch an upgraded version in a year. Not only is the fuselage lighter in appearance, and the functions are greatly upgraded, Even the remote control has been changed. Coupled with the cheaper price, it seems to be worth starting/upgrading for fruit fans. The reporter started with Apple TV 4K 2022 a week before the launch, and immediately opened the box and measured it.



After the Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) was launched last year, it is estimated that the upgraded version of Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) will be launched only a year later. Although the appearance seems to be similar to the previous generation, the new phone is better than the previous generation in terms of design and body. The previous generation is lighter, with a stronger chip, and the price is cheaper than the previous generation, I believe it is a pretty good choice for iPhone users/fruit fans.

Upgrade 1｜Change to A15 Bionic chip

The new Apple TV 4K has replaced the A12 Bionic of the previous generation with the A15 Bionic chip of the same level as the iPhone 14. Although it is not an Apple Silicon M-series chip, the performance is greatly improved compared to the previous generation. Officially, the CPU performance has increased by 50%, and the GPU performance has also increased by 30%. %. Regardless of the operation, the performance of the machine is as smooth and high-quality as the iPhone. In addition to improving performance, it also reduces power consumption by nearly 30%, which can save electricity bills.

Apple TV 4K performance has been greatly improved, whether playing games or operating other apps more smoothly. (Apple TV 4K game screenshot)

Upgrade 2｜The body is thinner and lighter

The new Apple TV 4K was also successfully slimmed down by replacing the A15 Bionic with a smaller size and better cooling performance, reducing the cooling fan. The volume of the fuselage is reduced by 20%, and the weight is reduced by nearly half.

The new Apple TV 4K (left) is lighter than its predecessor (right). (Photo by Lin Yong)

Upgrade 3｜Support Dolby Vision and HDR10+

It is also because of the improved performance. In addition to supporting Dolby Vision as the previous generation, the new phone has also been upgraded to support HDR10+. When streaming movies such as Apple TV+, Netflix, and Disney+, you only need to support Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Brighter, higher contrast image quality.

Upgrade 4｜Siri operation upgrade, individual user voice recognition

The current generation of Apple TV 4K brings a new Siri operation experience. First, you can click the shortcut button on the right side of the remote control to immediately start the Siri operation, and you can directly say commands on the remote control, such as “I want to listen to XXX’s songs”, “I want to listen to XXX’s songs”. Watching xxx movies”, “How is the weather in Hong Kong?”, etc., you can quickly respond or operate like an iPhone. In addition, the official said that Siri will be updated to distinguish the voices of up to 6 family members, and make appropriate suggestions according to the habits and interests of different users.

The Apple TV remote control with the same design as the previous generation actually has a “hidden location” that is very different from the previous generation.

Use Siri to control most operations (Apple TV 4K screenshot)

Is Apple TV 4K 2022 worth it?



In addition to streaming and watching different video apps (such as Netflix, Disney+, and ViuTV), many of the original functions are very useful, such as corresponding to PS5 and Xbox hand-held game consoles; using iPhone to color TV; corresponding to up to 2 sets of AirPods Connect to listen to songs and watch movies; Smart Home Hub operates one-stop smart home appliances corresponding to HomeKit; the most important thing is of course that iPhone users can directly AirPlay the screen of the mobile phone to the large TV, and use the iPhone to do a lot of operations. Very convenient. Moreover, the price has been reduced from the price of nearly 1,005 yuan in the previous generation to about 1,000 yuan in the current generation. For Apple users, if they have never bought or just use a non-4K version of Apple TV, it is definitely worth starting.

However, for previous-generation users, if HDR10+ is not necessary, or if you often need to use Apple TV to play, maybe there is not much need to upgrade, because the previous-generation Apple TV 4K is still very sufficient.

If you decide to buy Apple TV 4K 2022, 64GB is actually quite enough, because I believe that people rarely download movies on the machine. Although the 64GB version does not have a Lan Port, because most people rely on WiFi connections, they can save more than 100 yuan.

Apple TV 4K 2021 vs Apple TV 4K 2022 Body Comparison

Apple TV 4K 2021 vs Apple TV 4K 2022 Specs and Price Comparison