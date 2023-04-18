Apple TV 4K Adds Screen Splitting Feature! Watch 4 live broadcasts at once! – ezone.hk – Tech Focus – Digital

Apple TV 4K Adds Screen Splitting Feature! Apple continues to enhance the Apple TV 4K function. In the recently released tvOS 16.5 Beta, it introduced the screen splitting function for the first time, allowing users to watch up to 4 live broadcasts on one screen at the same time, which is very convenient!

Some netizens upgraded the latest tvOS 16.5 Beta operating system for their Apple TV 4K, and found that a new screen split has been added, which allows users to watch up to 4 live broadcasts on one screen at the same time, but only supports live sports broadcasts for the time being, including Sports programs like MLB, MLS, etc. The screen split of Apple TV 4K also supports customizable arrangement. In addition to the standard 4 live screens of the same size, a combination of 1 large and 3 small can also be selected. It is reported that tvOS 16.5 will be released in May, allowing all Apple TV 4K users to upgrade and use the screen splitting function for free.

Source：Benjamin Mayo