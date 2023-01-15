Apple

Microsoft and Apple confirmed at the Surface event a few months ago that Apple TV and Apple Music would be coming to Windows in 2023.And according to Twitter users @ALumia_Italia According to the screenshots posted, the preview versions of these two apps have been quietly put on the Microsoft Store. Not only that, Apple also brought another application called Apple Devices, which can help users “manage Apple devices on Windows PCs.”

According to 9to5Mac’s test results, these apps require a system version of Windows 11 Build 22621 or higher to run. Its functions seem to be basically complete. The Apple TV experience is basically similar to that of the Xbox or TV version. It can open Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels, and users can also enjoy video content from the iTunes Store. Apple Music lacks the lyrics function, but other parts are basically the same as the macOS version. As for Apple Devices, its main function is to replace the synchronization and backup functions of iTunes.

It should be noted that when launching these apps for the first time, you will see a warning that “iTunes for Windows will stop working”. But not using iTunes is not a bad thing, after all, its experience has been criticized for a long time.