Apple Music on Xbox

After Xbox Cloud Gaming confirmed support for select Chromebooks and Meta Quest 2, the Xbox platform now has another major collaboration. A full year after the launch of the PS5 and PS4 versions of Apple Music, Apple’s streaming music service is now finally coming to Microsoft’s consoles. At present, users can already search for the corresponding app on the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, and you can also download it remotely through the Microsoft Store.

Compared to the Apple TV app that has been on the platform since the launch of the Xbox Series X/S, Apple Music is coming too late. But anyway, late is better than never. In fact, at today’s Surface event, Microsoft also announced that Apple TV and Music will be coming to Windows in 2023. For users who have been relying on the web version or iTunes, this should also be good news for a greatly improved experience.