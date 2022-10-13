Home Technology Apple TV and Music coming to Windows, the latter already available to Xbox
Technology

Apple TV and Music coming to Windows, the latter already available to Xbox

by admin
Apple TV and Music coming to Windows, the latter already available to Xbox

Apple Music on Xbox

After Xbox Cloud Gaming confirmed support for select Chromebooks and Meta Quest 2, the Xbox platform now has another major collaboration. A full year after the launch of the PS5 and PS4 versions of Apple Music, Apple’s streaming music service is now finally coming to Microsoft’s consoles. At present, users can already search for the corresponding app on the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, and you can also download it remotely through the Microsoft Store.

Compared to the Apple TV app that has been on the platform since the launch of the Xbox Series X/S, Apple Music is coming too late. But anyway, late is better than never. In fact, at today’s Surface event, Microsoft also announced that Apple TV and Music will be coming to Windows in 2023. For users who have been relying on the web version or iTunes, this should also be good news for a greatly improved experience.

See also  Why Elon Musk is mad at The Rings of Power and what is review bombing

You may also like

There is no one in the metaverse

There are too many bugs in “Battle Strike...

TikTok tries to do Amazon and opens stores...

“Rainbow Six: Siege” Halloween limited-time event “The Curse...

Digital payments are growing: the number of merchant...

Is this really the ‘app’ that will push...

Another ported return of “Rune Factory 3 Deluxe...

“Starfield” has 4 times more text than The...

Denon AVC-X3800H Hong Kong Edition Licensed Arrival: Play...

TikTok tries to do Amazon and opens stores...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy