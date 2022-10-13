In addition to the Surface computer, Microsoft announced a series of software and service announcements at the product launch. Among them, Apple has a number of services that will land on the Windows platform, including Apple TV, Apple Music and iCloud Photos.

Microsoft announced that as long as you install iCloud for Windows in the Windows 11 Microsoft Store and choose to sync iCloud Photos, you can browse photos and videos synced from your iPhone to iCloud directly in the Windows 11 Photos program.

Starting today, members of the Windows Insider Program can preview the updated Photos app, which will roll out to all users in November.

In 2020, Apple will launch the Apple TV program to Xbox, so that more people can enjoy Apple TV+ episodes through Xbox. Starting today, Apple Music has also landed on the Xbox platform, and everyone can use the Xbox to listen to Apple Music’s playlists.

At the same time, Microsoft also announced that Apple TV and Apple Music programs will land in the Microsoft Store in 2023, when everyone can enjoy them on Windows desktop computers or laptops, and Insiders can preview these programs later this year.