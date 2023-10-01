Home » Apple TV Channels Issue Resolved: THIS issue has been resolved
Have you recently had issues with Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, or MLS Season Pass? Apple just announced an error message for these services and a message about how to fix it. Find out about the effects of the disruption here.

It’s always annoying when a service you want to use doesn’t work. To find out what the problem is and whether Apple If you are having difficulties yourself, official reports are very helpful. Disturbances, which affect either some or all users of an Apple service, will be announced by Apple in a timely manner to inform users of the disruption and the impact on users. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple now says it has fixed the problem.

Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels and MLS Season Pass Outage Reported! Details about the problem

On September 27th, 2023, 4:30 p.m., the Apple services Apple TV+, Apple TV channels and MLS Season Pass were available. was announced by the technology company Apple on October 1st, 2023, 11:43 a.m. and lasted until September 29th, 2023, 8:29 p.m. A total of 3 services were affected by the disruption.
Apple TV+, Apple TV channels and MLS Season Pass users had to prepare for the following impacts:

“Users experienced an issue with this service. Some users were affected.”

Help with other Apple problems

Is another service unavailable for you or not working properly? It is always possible that you have discovered a problem that has not yet been reported or that you need further assistance. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple Support staff. You will also find answers, manuals and detailed technical articles on other service matters there.

What can I do with Apple TV Channels?

You use Apple’s Apple TV Channels service to access a variety of streaming services and their content. Apple TV Channels allows you to manage subscriptions to various video streaming services such as HBO, Showtime, Hulu, and many others directly from the Apple TV platform. You can access exclusive series, films, documentaries and live broadcasts without having to download separate apps or log in to different platforms. Apple TV Channels gives you a centralized and easy-to-use way to subscribe to your favorite streaming services and enjoy their content on Apple devices. You have a wider range of entertainment options and can organize everything in one place.
