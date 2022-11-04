Apple recently launched a 2-month free viewing of Apple TV+ for a limited time. This offer can be enjoyed by both new users and those who have unsubscribed from Apple TV+. Note that the deadline for obtaining Apple TV+ is December 4, 2022. Click here to enter this article. I’ll teach you how to simply get Apple TV+ free 2-month viewing benefits!



The focus of discussion among netizens is Disney+ and Netflix. In fact, Apple TV+ has a lot of production intentions and has won the Oscars and Golden Globes. For example, on November 4th, Selena Gomez’s biographical film “Listen, Listen,” will be released. “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” (Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me), sorting out my feelings of getting out of the low tide of my 6-year depression and anxiety disorder, is worth watching.

Watch it on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

The free two-month Apple TV+ activity period has begun, and the final acquisition date is December 2, 2022. Whether you have subscribed to Apple TV+ or not, you can receive a free 2-month trial period ($53/month in Hong Kong), how to as follows:

On your mobile phone or computer, click the link at the bottom of this article, browse the website of the Apple TV+ event, and click the “Accept 2 Months Free” button.



Automatically go to the app store page and ask for Apple TV+ app redemption



After completion, you can start watching it immediately. For example, if a reporter gets a discount on November 3, you can watch it until January 2, 2023. On January 3, the contract will be automatically renewed and a monthly fee of HK$53 will be charged. It’s better to ask SIRI to ask you to cancel your subscription on January 1st.



Apple TV+ free 2-month discount promotion website:Link

Apple TV watch D

Apple TV + is most famous for the Oscar for the best movie “The Melody of the Heart” (CODA), and there are also dozens of TV dramas at the Emmys earlier that have been nominated for dozens of awards.



“The Melody of the Heart” has achieved good results at other awards ceremonies last year, and this year it has won two major film awards at the Oscars. (Apple)

👇👇The reporter selects 6 sets of Apple TV+ TV series that must be watched👇👇

Proud of Space Season 3

“Ted Lasso” is in the running for best comedy series. (stills)

“Life Isolation” received 14 nominations for its first season. (Apple TV+)

Liz Weisfan was nominated for Best Actress.

