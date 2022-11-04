Apple recently launched a free two-month limited-time Apple TV+ event, mainly to celebrate the well-known singer Selena (Selena Gomez) documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” (Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me) by Universal Music. , the film was officially launched exclusively on the Apple TV+ platform on November 4, and recorded Selena’s six years of depression and anxiety. It is currently holding a free two-month Apple TV+ event. As long as there is no subscription, new and old users will be Available for free.

How do I get a free two-month trial of Apple TV+?

The two-month free Apple TV+ activity period ends on December 2, and both new users and non-subscription Apple TV+ old users can receive it for free. The way to receive a two-month Apple TV+ free trial is as follows:

Open the Apple TV+ event website through a browser (both computer and mobile)

Click the “Accept 2 Months Free” button

Skip to Apple TV+ redemption verification

What if I can’t claim Apple TV+ for two free months?

If you haven’t tried the new Apple TV+ account, it is recommended to get the 7-day free Apple TV+ trial period, and then get the Apple TV+ free two-month activity after the end, to avoid the conflict between the two free Apple TV+ and the inability to stack.

If you have received a free 3-month trial for PS4 and Samsung TV before, it will display “Only for new subscribers” and cannot receive itthe solution is to use the family Apple ID account to receive it, or directly register a new Apple ID account, you can receive two months of Apple TV+ experience for free, and then log in to the Apple ID account through the TV later.

Early Cancellation of Apple TV+ Tips

After receiving Apple TV+ for free for two months, remember to cancel the subscription in advance to avoid being charged. At present, the event can be cancelled directly, and it will not end until the period expires. For details on how to cancel Apple TV+, please refer to the following teaching: