Apple TV is now available on Windows too! Microsoft and Apple can also use the “Apple Music” app

In an earlier announcement, Microsoft confirmed that it will cooperate with Apple in depth, and the Apple TV streaming music service will officially enter the Xbox series game consoles, and it will also be available through the Microsoft Store on the Windows operating system. Currently also available on Windows operating system.

Before that, Microsoft had actually cooperated with Apple to bring the Apple TV app to the Xbox series of game consoles, but the Apple Music streaming music service was only flat on Sony’s PlayStation game console.Taiwan independenceIt was not until this time that it was officially announced that it would also enter the Xbox series of game consoles.

Not only that, but Microsoft is also sure that the Apple TV app and Apple Music streaming music service app will be listed on the Microsoft Store in 2023, allowing Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating system users to download and install, and then they will no longer only be able to rely on the web version of the service. , or additionally download iTunes for Windows to install and use.

From the perspective of the cooperation between Microsoft and Apple, it means that after the Mac version of iTunes enters history, the Windows version of iTunes will also terminate the update from next year.

On the other hand, Microsoft has also determined that the next Windows 11 update will link the new version of the Photos app with Apple’s iCloud service, allowing users to view the photo content stored in iCloud directly in the Photos app. However, users still need to additionally download and install iCloud for Windows to further synchronize account data.

At present, Microsoft has provided testing of this feature through the Windows Insider program, and the official version will not be added until the next Windows update.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

