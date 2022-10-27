Apple has released the iOS 16.2 Beta, and it’s the latest discovery that Apple has enabled Siri voice recognition on Apple TV for a more personalized experience.

According to Apple, the new feature allows Siri to recognize the user’s voice and switch to an Apple TV profile, play the user’s music, and provide personalized video recommendations for up to six family members. This feature will be available to all users when tvOS 16.2 is officially released later this year.

As Screen Times editor-in-chief Sigmund Judge points out, it’s possible to link a Siri voice profile on an iPhone or iPad with an Apple TV. Judge shared a preview of the feature on Twitter, but it’s not fully functional yet in beta.

Earlier this week, Apple released the official version of tvOS 16.1, featuring a new compact Siri interface and adding support for the “Hey Siri” voice command on Apple TV via AirPods.

Apple recently released Apple TV 4K (2022) new products, new features include A15 Bionic chip, support for HDR10 + movies in compatible apps, up to 128GB storage space, Siri remote with USB-C charging port, thinner, Lighter design, no internal fan, etc.

