Apple unveils new Macs with M3 processor. MacBook Pro and iMac are updated, focus on power and graphics

The Apple event in October, after the one in September traditionally dedicated to iPhones, was a special event: it took place at 1am Italian time, 5pm in California, in an unusual nocturnal setting. With a title related to Halloween: “Scary fast“, or “frighteningly fast”. The reference is to the power of the new Macs unveiled this evening, with the main next-generation chip inside, which is called M3. That is, the third evolution of Apple Silicon, a technology developed internally by Apple itself, with 3 nanometer technology and available in basic, Pro and Max versions, while in all likelihood the future Ultra version will be reserved for the next generations of Mac Studio and Mac Pro.

The company’s goal with the M3, as already happened with the M1 and M2, is obviously to bring even more power and capacity to the new Macs. 30% more performance using half the energy of the M1, Apple declares, with M3 Max which doubles the “old” M1 Max in speed. But this October event, particular right from the time, marks a key transition for the Cupertino company towards the videogame market. Because the M3 chips were also created with an emphasis on graphics power, available for the professional and creative and production apps typical of Apple computers, but also for entertainment and video games. And according to what we saw in this Halloween keynote, the new chips actually promise a significant leap in performance comparable to what occurred between the M1 and M2 generations, and on the Macbook Pro a battery life never achieved before , 22 hours – to be verified under what operating and stress conditions.

As far as graphics are concerned, however, within these new technical solutions there are GPU architectures that bring the capabilities of Apple systems rather further, with the new chips that bring – finally – the technology of “Ray tracing“, to create 3D environments and lighting with very realistic light effects, in real time. And alongside the internal innovations of the computers, there are obviously the aesthetic ones. The new MacBook Pro will also be available in a completely black colour, Space Black. But in addition to this, the new MacBook Pros remain the same as those currently available, also for the screen diagonals: 14 and 16 inches. There isn’t the expected Face Id, but Touch Id obviously remains. The new ones iMac M3 instead they essentially acquire power: the iMac is a computer that actually hadn’t received updates for several years and this M3 version makes Apple’s “all in one” desktop (i.e., all in one, computer and monitor in a single chassis) a machine finally in step with the times. But only inside: neither the shape nor the display changes.

The game of speed

the performance leap that the M3 chips bring to these new machines will obviously have to be verified in the field, but the fact of having positioned the new generations of Macs as competitive computers also from a graphic point of view, against other giants such as Nvidia and AMD, marks a a change of pace also in gaming, which is obviously an activity that requires significant graphics and processing resources. Following what has already been done with the iPhone 15, which with the A17 chips are effectively mini consoles that can also be connected to an external monitor via the USB-C port and run “triple A” gaming titles. A scenario in which competition is fierce, with the latest generation Intel and AMD chips and high-end Radeon and Nvidia graphics cards, which at the moment alone cost about half of a well-configured iMac M3, which however is a complete with high resolution display. In short, the challenge is more open than ever.

Obviously in the keynote the application scenario and capabilities Machine Learning within these new computers they were given prominence. And they are features that aim to satisfy the current demands of users, creatives and the market: all the most important new creative applications, and therefore for example the Adobe or Affinity suites, PixelMator Pro, Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Logic and many others are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence algorithms. And this is where the M3 chip brings resources and capabilities so that Macs can process this type of technology made very often of generative content that requires great processing power.

We’ll see what these new computers will be like when they arrive, but what Apple has shown is a clear performance leap, at least on paper. And it opens a completely new chapter in the now more than ten-year history of the Mac.

