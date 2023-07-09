Apple Vision Pro could arrive in the Old World: European launch in 2025?

Immediately after WWDC in early June, a series of clues made us think that Apple Vision Pro would not arrive in Italy or even that it would not leave the United States. A new report from a reliable source confirms that Vision Pro will also be released in Europe and Asiaalbeit long after the American launch.

The news comes from Mark Gurman, Bloomberg journalist and great expert on the Apple world. The report, however, does not instill security in Italian users, on the contrary. As we already know, Vision Pro will arrive in the United States at the beginning of 2024, exactly as announced by the Cupertino giant during WWDC 2023. At the end of the same year, therefore several months after the first launch, the headset will debut in the UK and Canadawhich will be the first foreign markets where Vision Pro will be presented.

Gurman then explains that Apple engineers are working on localizations of the device for the markets of Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea and China, together with Hong Kong. This means that Italy could also be excluded from the “third wave” of Vision Pro, or that it could only receive it as import of the versions intended for other European countries (therefore without menus and applications translated into Italian).

In any case, even assuming that the range of markets that will receive Vision Pro in this “third wave” should expand and end up including the Bel Paese as well, in the countries we have mentioned it seems that Vision Pro will arrive only at the beginning of 2025, at least a year after its American launch. Still at the beginning of 2025, however, Apple’s low-cost MR viewer should make its debut, which could thus push many users to move towards Cupertino’s “budget” proposal.

Gurman also confirms that Apple will sell Vision Pro by appointment only and that online sales will only be aimed at overseas markets, and not the United States. Furthermore, before buying the viewer it will be possible (and recommended) try Vision Pro in the appropriate demo stations that will be made in Apple Stores, which should each have one or two viewers for user trials.

In any case, a dilation of the launch of Vision Pro over more than a year and, above all, a peremptory closure to many western markets (apart from the Italian one, for example, there are no confirmations for Spain, Portugal, the Scandinavian countries, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, New Zealand and Eastern Europe) could justify the recent cut in the production of Vision Pro, whose units will be available in 2024 may not exceed 500,000.

