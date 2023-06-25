Home » Apple Vision Pro has a special travel mode for flying, and there are many restrictions-ePrice.HK
Some people have tried Apple Vision Pro, but there is no picture of a real person wearing it. We only know that when Apple released it, there was a scene where it was used on an airplane. It’s easy to talk about, but in fact there are not many restrictions. Some foreign media, through the developer program of Vision Pro’s operating system visionOS, learned that visionOS has a “Travel Mode” called Travel Mode, which is specially used when boarding a plane, but there are not so many functions! That is, how much is lost?

When foreign media MacRumors conducted in-depth research on the first beta version of visionOS, they found that this operating system may have a Travel Mode option, which is intended to be used when flying. MacRumors found a lot of text strings in the visionOS code entry, showing that you can enable this feature, one of which mentioned: “If you are on an airplane, you need to keep Travel Mode to continue using your Apple Vision Pro “” “It also reminds users to stay calm in travel mode”, it may be to avoid swinging the headset when wearing it tight, so as not to disturb the people around you.

Other text in visionOS also states that “partial perception functions will be turned off.” MacRumors said that this may mean that in travel mode, the device may not use some space-aware sensors. In travel mode, you may not even need your “digital personality,” a feature Apple introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this month that allows you to create and use your A hyper-realistic avatar of the face. And I don’t know what these means and how the travel mode will work, but at least I know that there are many restrictions on using Apple Vision Pro on the plane. However, this restriction may be a good thing for other guests.

Adapted from: The Verge

