Apple Vision Pro tries to revolutionize computing and virtual reality and (mixed)

IThe opening keynote of WWDC 2023, the one in which the headset was discussed only after an hour and twenty, is among the most interesting of the Tim Cook era. Perhaps the most interesting. Especially the way it was presented. Many have noticed that there is not a photo of Tim Cook with the viewer. On the other hand, he said, “it’s the first Apple product that you don’t look at from the front but through”.

The videos showed the idea behind Vision Pro and the Vision OS operating system quite clearly. Spatial computing is the emergence of everything we do today on a limited display into a much larger and more flexible environment.

Safari windows that can be enlarged as desired on the walls of our living room. Movies viewed in 4K while lying down. More possibilities to enjoy content on the go. As Carolina Milanesi, an analyst at Creative Strategies, noted, «for Apple, virtual reality is an opportunity in the business world, as well as obviously the possibility of enhancing investments in content. Perhaps that TV which, despite expectations, never arrived could reveal itself in this form».

Apple has placed a lot of emphasis on mixed reality. Yes, you’re wearing a headset but if a friend approaches, she sees your eyes and you can talk to them. Yes, you are wearing a headset but you are playing with your children.

Because this is probably the most delicate point. To date, headsets have demonstrated the ability and public interest in business applications and video games. But if ambition is the beginning of a new era, then the bar moves and to be a desirable object its representation must not generate a dystopian idea, which is just the opposite of the utopia of spatial computing. Here is Apple’s challenge. And you don’t win it in months, but years.