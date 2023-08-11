Apple Walkie-Talkie glitch resolved: THESE services were affected

Problem with Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud Backup , iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud or iWork Collaboration has just been confirmed by Apple and the issue has been marked as resolved. Find out more about the impact of the disruption here.

It’s always annoying when you have a Appleservice and is suddenly confronted with a problem. Official reports are very helpful to find out what the problem is and whether Apple is having difficulties itself. disturbances, affecting either some or all users of an Apple service, will be announced by Apple in a timely manner to notify users of the disruption and the impact on users. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud Backup, iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud, and iWork Collaboration Reported anomaly! details of the issue

The company states August 8th, 2023, 7:30 p.m. as the beginning of the disruption. Apple Services Outage Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud Backup, iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud and iWork Collaboration are now fixed and as of 08/08/2023 , 8:40 p.m. everything should be running correctly again. Apple announced the disruption on August 11, 2023, 2:06 a.m. A total of 21 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 1.2 hours.

According to Apple, the extent of the disruption is as follows:

“This service may have been slow or unavailable. Some users were affected.”

Who Helps with Apple Problems?

Another Apple glitch giving you trouble or need more specific information? It is always possible that you have discovered a problem that has not yet been reported or that your individual problem is better handled by support. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple support staff. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What do I use walkie-talkie for?

Apple’s Walkie-Talkie service is a feature that allows you to communicate with other users in real time using your iPhone or Apple Watch. Walkie-talkie allows you to send and receive voice messages to other users, similar to a traditional walkie-talkie device. By opening the walkie talkie app and selecting a contact, you can start communicating immediately. The feature comes in handy for quick and easy conversations, especially when text messaging is too cumbersome or slow.

